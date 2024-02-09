49ers defensive end Nick Bosa needs some help from linemate Chase Young

Bosa had 10.5 sacks during the regular season and has two more in the playoffs. The 49ers are expected to move Bosa around to try to get mismatches on the Chiefs’ tackles, Donovan Smith (left) and Jawaan Taylor (right).

“He’s going to try to find a fit,” Davis said. “It’s (Smith) or is it Jawaan Taylor. The opportunity is there.”

The Eagles led the league in sacks last season, but couldn’t get to Mahomes in Super Bowl 57. The Chiefs adjusted their protections and got the ball out quicker, as the Eagles didn’t get a sack and had only five quarterback hits.

“I’m eager to see what Kansas City comes up with in their protection scheme,” Davis said. “How they load up on those ends because I think the edges (are weak). Even if (guard Joe) Thuney doesn’t play, they’ll hold up inside.”

Bosa believes Young, who like Bosa played at Ohio State, can step up his play.

“It’s been amazing having Chase, it’s like old times,” Bosa said. “I’m exciting to see him progress as a player.”

The 49ers have a plan.

“Stopping the run is the No. 1 thing that allows you to rush the passer,” Bosa said. “Stopping the run first. Then just getting them into second-and-long, third-and-longs and getting after it.”

