49ers’ Brock Purdy: ‘Not a lot has been said. It just hurts’

On what team said to each other when they got to the locker room: “I mean, a lot of guys are quiet, and a lot of guys are still quiet right now. Not a lot has been said. It just hurts. We have the team obviously to do it, to win the whole thing, and come up short like that. The way things have been the last couple of years here, everyone wanted it so bad. So, I think we’re still trying to sort of gather our thoughts and everything right now. But everyone in that locker room loves each other, I’ll tell you that.”

On talking about touchdowns not field goals during the week/what it came down to: “Yeah, I think so. When you have a good offense like the Chiefs do and what Mahomes can do, for us, it’s like, all right, we have to score touchdowns. And we had opportunities to do so, I think. Shot ourselves in the foot with just penalties and the operations and stuff. So, I got to be better in terms of leading the guys and just how I handle things in the huddle and telling them what to expect, stuff like that. So, at the end of the day, I think we have the team, the offense to score touchdowns, and I think I failed to put our team in position to do that.”

On what attributed to the slow second-half start: “I’m still trying to figure it out, I’m not going to lie. I think first and second down we just got to be better. You get into these third and longs and it’s tough to convert in those kinds of situations. So, just got to be better I think first and second down. There’s just a couple plays where I feel like defense got the stops like they needed to and then our first couple plays were just either negative or we’re not moving the ball. So, it’s as simple as that.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles