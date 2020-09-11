3 key matchups: Seahawks vs. Falcons

Here are three key matchups to watch when the Seahawks face the Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
Seahawks RB Chris Carson vs. Falcons MLB Deion Jones: Carson, who played at Parkview High, ranked fifth in the NFL in rushing yards last season, with 1,230. He also scored nine touchdowns (seven rushing, two receiving). He is the only running back in the league with 1,100 yards or more rushing and seven-plus touchdowns in each of the past two seasons. He rushed for 90 yards in the most recent meeting with the Falcons. Jones recorded 110 tackles last season, which was his third 100-tackle season. The Falcons gave up 110.9 yards rushing per game last season, which ranked 15th in the league.
Seahawks C Ethan Pocic vs. Falcons DT Grady Jarrett: Pocic won the starting center position over B.J. Finney. He’ll get help from the guards against Jarrett, who’s coming off his first Pro Bowl season. Jarrett had a career-high 7.5 sacks in 2019.
Seattle MLB Bobby Wagner vs. Falcons RB Todd Gurley: Wagner led the NFL with 159 tackles in 2019. It was his eighth consecutive season with 100-plus tackles. He leads all active players with 1,073 tackles since 2012 and was voted to the All-Decade team. Since 2015, Gurley leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns (58) and total touchdowns (70) and ranks second in rushing yards (5,404) and scrimmage yards (7,494). He has 623 yards from scrimmage (124.5 per game) and 11 touchdowns in his past five meetings with the Seahawks.
