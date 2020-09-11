3 key matchups: Seahawks vs. Falcons

Seahawks RB Chris Carson vs. Falcons MLB Deion Jones: Carson, who played at Parkview High, ranked fifth in the NFL in rushing yards last season, with 1,230. He also scored nine touchdowns (seven rushing, two receiving). He is the only running back in the league with 1,100 yards or more rushing and seven-plus touchdowns in each of the past two seasons. He rushed for 90 yards in the most recent meeting with the Falcons. Jones recorded 110 tackles last season, which was his third 100-tackle season. The Falcons gave up 110.9 yards rushing per game last season, which ranked 15th in the league.

Seahawks C Ethan Pocic vs. Falcons DT Grady Jarrett: Pocic won the starting center position over B.J. Finney. He’ll get help from the guards against Jarrett, who’s coming off his first Pro Bowl season. Jarrett had a career-high 7.5 sacks in 2019.