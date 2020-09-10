X

Where to watch, listen to Seahawks at Falcons

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

What you should know about Sunday’s NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons (7-9 last season) and the Seattle Seahawks (12-6, lost in the divisional round of the playoffs):

- Time: 1 p.m.

- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

- TV: FOX NFL: Play-by-Play: Adam Amin. Color Analysis: Mark Schlereth. Field reporter: Lindsay Czarniak.

- Local Radio: 92.9 The Game — Play-by-Play: Wes Durham. Color Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive Producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show starts at 11 a.m. with Chris Goforth and Harry Douglas.

- Satellite Radio: SIRIUS: 156 (Sea), 108 (Atl) | XM: 388 (Sea), 228 (Atl)

- National radio: Sports USA – Play-by-play: Josh Appel. Color Analysis: Doug Plank

