Where to watch, listen to Seahawks at Falcons

What you should know about Sunday’s NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons (7-9 last season) and the Seattle Seahawks (12-6, lost in the divisional round of the playoffs):
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.
- TV: FOX NFL: Play-by-Play: Adam Amin. Color Analysis: Mark Schlereth. Field reporter: Lindsay Czarniak.
- Local Radio: 92.9 The Game — Play-by-Play: Wes Durham. Color Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive Producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show starts at 11 a.m. with Chris Goforth and Harry Douglas.
- Satellite Radio: SIRIUS: 156 (Sea), 108 (Atl) | XM: 388 (Sea), 228 (Atl)
- National radio: Sports USA – Play-by-play: Josh Appel. Color Analysis: Doug Plank
