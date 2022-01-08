3 key matchups: Saints at Falcons

Saints DE Cameron Jordan vs. Falcons RT Kaleb McGary: Jordan had a sack and two quarterbacks hits in the previous meeting. He had 3.5 sacks last week against the Panthers and has 7.5 sacks over the past three games. He has 11.5 on the season. McGary has continued to struggle against athletic speed rushers and will need help with chip blocks from tight ends and running backs. “Cam’s a great player,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “He’s been a good player in this league for a long time. We’ve got a ton of respect for him, but the simple answer is, we’ve got to find ways to block him because he can wreck the game. We’ll do our (best) to make sure that he’s accounted for on every play.”

Saints RB Alvin Kamara vs. Falcons LB Foye Oluokun: Kamara has a career-high 210 rushes this season. He’s gained 752 yards and has four touchdowns. He has 45 catches for 423 yards and five touchdowns and was selected to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl. Oluokon leads the NFL in tackles with 179 and has been active in the pass defense. He has two interceptions in the past two games and tipped a pass that safety Duron Harmon intercepted Sunday against the Bills.