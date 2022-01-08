Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

3 key matchups: Saints at Falcons

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) gets past Atlanta Falcons safety Duron Harmon (21) and Foye Oluokun (54) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
caption arrowCaption
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) gets past Atlanta Falcons safety Duron Harmon (21) and Foye Oluokun (54) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (7-9) host the Saints (8-8) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Saints DE Cameron Jordan vs. Falcons RT Kaleb McGary: Jordan had a sack and two quarterbacks hits in the previous meeting. He had 3.5 sacks last week against the Panthers and has 7.5 sacks over the past three games. He has 11.5 on the season. McGary has continued to struggle against athletic speed rushers and will need help with chip blocks from tight ends and running backs. “Cam’s a great player,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “He’s been a good player in this league for a long time. We’ve got a ton of respect for him, but the simple answer is, we’ve got to find ways to block him because he can wreck the game. We’ll do our (best) to make sure that he’s accounted for on every play.”

ExploreComplete Falcons coverage on AJC.com

Saints RB Alvin Kamara vs. Falcons LB Foye Oluokun: Kamara has a career-high 210 rushes this season. He’s gained 752 yards and has four touchdowns. He has 45 catches for 423 yards and five touchdowns and was selected to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl. Oluokon leads the NFL in tackles with 179 and has been active in the pass defense. He has two interceptions in the past two games and tipped a pass that safety Duron Harmon intercepted Sunday against the Bills.

ExploreWhere to watch, listen, stream Saints at Falcons

Saints LB Demario Davis vs. Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson: Davis, who leads the Saints with 100 tackles, is what Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan called the “energy-setter” for the Saints defense. The inside linebacker is highly respected by Smith. Patterson has rushed 149 times for 607 yards and six touchdowns. He’s caught 51 passes for 547 yards and five touchdowns.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
X-factor for Falcons-Saints: Preparing for Falcons-killer Taysom Hill
8m ago
On the hot seat: Falcons offensive tackles Matthews, McGary
38m ago
NFC South: Saints’ path to the playoffs
1h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top