3 key matchups: Falcons at Panthers

0 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here are the three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (3-2) face the Panthers (1-4) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Falcons WR Drake London vs. Panthers CB Jaycee Horn: London has been targeted 25 times over the past two games and has hauled in 18 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown. Horn, the son of former Saints and Falcons wide receiver Joe Horn, has played well when healthy. “Yeah, you have to know where he’s at at all times,” Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said. “The ball location has got to be at a premium, knowing that he can take it away at any time.”

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson vs. Panthers LB Trevin Wallace: The Chiefs, Saints and Bucs geared up to stop Robinson, who broke free on a big 28-yard run to get up to 61 yards against the Bucs. The Saints held him to 28 yards and the Chiefs to 31. Wallace, who is taking over for Shaq Thompson, had 15 tackles against the Bears. Wallace, who played at Wayne County High and Kentucky, will be making this second start.

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts vs. Panthers S Xavier Woods: After not having a catch for the first time in his NFL career Sept. 29 against the Saints, Pitts got loose for seven catches for 88 yards against the Bucs on Oct. 3. The Falcons went to Pitts early and picked up a 32-yard gain. Woods, who has 11 career interceptions, has 35 tackles and one interception this season.

