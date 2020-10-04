3 key matchups: Falcons at Packers

Falcons MLB Deion Jones vs. Packers RB Aaron Jones: The shifty Aaron Jones is coming off his first 1,000-yard rushing season, and he leads the NFL with four touchdowns this season. He’s also caught 10 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. Deion Jones is used to seeing smallish and fast backs in the NFC South, where he has to contend with New Orleans' Alvin Kamara and Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey. Deion Jones has the speed to contain Aaron Jones. “Deion will be matched up on the best non-wideout that teams can provide when you are coming to play us,” Falcons defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said. “It just kind of what he does. … It will be exciting to watch.”

Falcons CB Kendall Sheffield vs. Packers WRs Davante Adams/Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Sheffield missed the first three games with a mysterious foot injury he suffered in training camp. He’s stepping in for A.J. Terrell, who went on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and Darqueze Dennard, who went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Valdes-Scantling is expected to be the Packers' top receiver if Davante Adams (hamstring) does not play. Allen Lazard went on injured reserve after having core surgery. Valdes-Scantling has caught eight of 17 targets for 165 yards and a touchdown. Sheffield played nickel back last season. This will be Sheffield’s first NFL action on the outside.