3 key matchups: Falcons at Packers

Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (0-3) face the Packers (3-0) at 8:15 p.m. Monday at Lambeau Field:
Falcons MLB Deion Jones vs. Packers RB Aaron Jones: The shifty Aaron Jones is coming off his first 1,000-yard rushing season, and he leads the NFL with four touchdowns this season. He’s also caught 10 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. Deion Jones is used to seeing smallish and fast backs in the NFC South, where he has to contend with New Orleans' Alvin Kamara and Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey. Deion Jones has the speed to contain Aaron Jones. “Deion will be matched up on the best non-wideout that teams can provide when you are coming to play us,” Falcons defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said. “It just kind of what he does. … It will be exciting to watch.”
Falcons CB Kendall Sheffield vs. Packers WRs Davante Adams/Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Sheffield missed the first three games with a mysterious foot injury he suffered in training camp. He’s stepping in for A.J. Terrell, who went on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and Darqueze Dennard, who went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Valdes-Scantling is expected to be the Packers' top receiver if Davante Adams (hamstring) does not play. Allen Lazard went on injured reserve after having core surgery. Valdes-Scantling has caught eight of 17 targets for 165 yards and a touchdown. Sheffield played nickel back last season. This will be Sheffield’s first NFL action on the outside.
Falcons RT Kaleb McGary vs. Packers DE Preston Smith: McGary will return to the lineup after missing one game with a strained knee. If he’s unable to finish, the Falcons now know that Matt Gono can play. Preston Smith, who played at Stephenson High and Mississippi State, is coming off a breakthrough 12-sack season. He has a half a sack, six tackles and a quarterback hit through three games.
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Green Bay Packers, at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5
Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
