3 key matchups: Falcons at 49ers

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

caption arrowCaption
Falcons coach Arthur Smith discusses a variety of topics as the team continues preparation for its next game against the 49ers.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons play the 49ers at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.:

Falcons LB Deion Jones vs. 49ers RB Jeff Wilson: After missing one game with a shoulder injury, Jones returned Sunday against the Panthers and had six tackles and one quarterback hit. Jones has started 12 games and ranks second on the team in tackles, with 106. He also has two sacks, seven tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, five pass breakups and a forced fumble. Wilson started Sunday against Cincinnati, with Eli Mitchell trying to make it back from a concussion and a knee injury. Wilson has rushed 44 times for 139 yards this season, while Mitchell has rushed for 759 yards.

Falcons A.J. Terrell vs. 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk: Terrell, who has started 12 games, had an interception against the Panthers. He has 12 pass breakups, two interceptions, 58 tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He stays put and will see Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel when they show up on his side of the field. Aiyuk, who scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Bengals, has 41 catches for 549 yards (13.4 per catch) and four touchdowns. He was a first-round pick (25th overall) in the 2020 draft out of Arizona State.

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson vs. 49ers LB Fred Warner: Patterson has carried the ball at least 13 times in the past three games, and the Falcons have shifted carries to him and away from Mike Davis. He had a season-high 16 against Jacksonville and against the Panthers. He’s rushed 122 times for 547 yards (4.5 per carry) and has five rushing touchdowns. Warner, who has started 12 games, has 99 tackles, four tackles for loss and a quarterback hit. Warner sat out drills Wednesday.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003.

