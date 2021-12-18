3 key matchups: Falcons at 49ers

Falcons LB Deion Jones vs. 49ers RB Jeff Wilson: After missing one game with a shoulder injury, Jones returned Sunday against the Panthers and had six tackles and one quarterback hit. Jones has started 12 games and ranks second on the team in tackles, with 106. He also has two sacks, seven tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, five pass breakups and a forced fumble. Wilson started Sunday against Cincinnati, with Eli Mitchell trying to make it back from a concussion and a knee injury. Wilson has rushed 44 times for 139 yards this season, while Mitchell has rushed for 759 yards.

Falcons A.J. Terrell vs. 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk: Terrell, who has started 12 games, had an interception against the Panthers. He has 12 pass breakups, two interceptions, 58 tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He stays put and will see Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel when they show up on his side of the field. Aiyuk, who scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Bengals, has 41 catches for 549 yards (13.4 per catch) and four touchdowns. He was a first-round pick (25th overall) in the 2020 draft out of Arizona State.