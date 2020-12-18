3 key matchups: Bucs at Falcons

Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (4-9) host the Bucs (8-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
Bucs LB Lavonte David vs. Falcons RB Ito Smith: David, who’s in his ninth season in the NFL, is the anchor of the league’s No. 1 rushing defense. He has 99 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks. Smith has moved ahead of Brian Hill. With Todd Gurley slowed by his chronic left knee injury, Smith needs to get loose in the run game. “When the guy goes out there and does the job, you want to feed the hot hand,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said. “Ito, right now, has been productive in getting a couple of yards, moving the sticks, and being a really good inside runner for us.”
Bucs RB Leonard Fournette vs. Falcons LB Foye Oluokun: With Ronald Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list and with a hand injury, the Bucs will hand over the job to Leonard Fournette, who was inactive last week against Minnesota. Also, LeSean McCoy has been used on third downs. Oluokun, who leads the Falcons in tackles, with 99, should have some nice collisions with Fournette. Oluokun has four forced fumbles. “It’s been just a product of hard work,” Falcons linebacker Deion Jones said of Oluokun. “He comes in with his hard hat every day.”
Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski vs. Falcons SS Keanu Neal: When Tom Brady signed with Tampa Bay, his former tight end came out of retirement to join him. After a slow start, Gronkowski has 38 catches for 507 yards and five touchdowns. The hard-hitting Neal has 81 tackles and wants to have a good showing against Gronkowski, as Neal likely is headed for free agency.
Falcons’ final three games
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27
Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3
