3 key matchups: Bucs at Falcons

Bucs LB Lavonte David vs. Falcons RB Ito Smith: David, who’s in his ninth season in the NFL, is the anchor of the league’s No. 1 rushing defense. He has 99 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks. Smith has moved ahead of Brian Hill. With Todd Gurley slowed by his chronic left knee injury, Smith needs to get loose in the run game. “When the guy goes out there and does the job, you want to feed the hot hand,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said. “Ito, right now, has been productive in getting a couple of yards, moving the sticks, and being a really good inside runner for us.”

Bucs RB Leonard Fournette vs. Falcons LB Foye Oluokun: With Ronald Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list and with a hand injury, the Bucs will hand over the job to Leonard Fournette, who was inactive last week against Minnesota. Also, LeSean McCoy has been used on third downs. Oluokun, who leads the Falcons in tackles, with 99, should have some nice collisions with Fournette. Oluokun has four forced fumbles. “It’s been just a product of hard work,” Falcons linebacker Deion Jones said of Oluokun. “He comes in with his hard hat every day.”