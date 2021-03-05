29 players from Georgia colleges, high schools invited to 2021 NFL scouting combine

A total of 29 players from Georgia colleges and high schools were invited to the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine that was released by the NFL on Wednesday.
In addition to the Georgia and Georgia Tech players, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (Cartersville High), Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (Harrison High) and Ohio State running back Trey Sermon (Sprayberry High) were on the list.
Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman (Tift County), Michigan State cornerback Shakur Brown (Woodland) and Duke cornerback Michael Carter (South Paulding) all received invites.
A total of 323 draft prospects were invited to participate in this year’s NFL combine, which will take on a different format amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s the list of players from Georgia colleges and high schools:
2021 NFL scouting combine invitations
Georgia colleges and high schools
Rashod Bateman, WR, Tift Co. HS (Minnesota)
Shakur Brown, CB, Woodland HS (Michigan State)
Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
Michael Carter, CB, South Paulding HS (Duke)
Tory Carter, TE, Lee Co. HS (LSU)
Ben Cleveland, G, Stephens Co. HS (Georgia)
DJ Daniel, CB, Spalding HS (Georgia)
Jamin Davis, ILB, Long Co. HS (Kentucky)
Justin Fields, QB, Harrison HS (Ohio State)
Pressley Harvin, P, Georgia Tech
Malik Herring, DE, Mary Persons HS (Georgia)
Trey Hill, C, Houston Co. HS (Georgia)
Jaycee Horn, CB, Alpharetta HS (South Carolina)
Ernest Jones, LB, Ware Co. HS (South Carolina)
Trevor Lawrence QB, Cartersville HS (Clemson)
Richard LeCounte, S, Liberty Co. HS (Georgia)
Tre’ McKitty, TE, Georgia
Isaiah McKoy, WR, Norcross HS (Kent State)
Davis Mills, QB, Greater Atlanta Christian (Stanford)
Azeez Ojulari, OLB, Marietta HS (Georgia)
Monty Rice, ILB, Georgia
Cam Sample, DE, Shiloh HS (Tulane)
Trey Sermon, RB, Sprayberry HS (Ohio State)
D’Ante Smith, OT, Grovetown HS (East Carolina)
Jordan Smith, OLB, Lithonia HS (Alabama-Birmingham)
Eric Stokes, CB, Eastside HS (Georgia)
Tamorrion Terry, WR, Turner Co. HS (Florida State)
Tommy Tremble, TE, Wesleyan (Notre Dame)
Mark Webb, CB, Georgia
--List compiled by David Wellham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the pick’s in D. Led’s Mock Draft 2.0: Top five picks
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)
2. New York Jets: Justin Fields, (QB, Ohio State)
3. Miami Dolphins: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)
4. Falcons: Kyle Pitts (TE, Florida)
5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, (OT, Oregon)
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now