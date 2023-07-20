Dream lose, seven-game win streak ends

Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

Sports
By AJC Sports
44 minutes ago
X

The Dream had their seven-game win streak snapped with an 82-71 loss to the host Connecticut Sun on Thursday.

Rhyne Howard led the Dream (12-9) with 22 points, her 20th career 20-point game and ninth this season. She tied Erica de Souza for fourth-most in franchise history. Howard also had three steals, three assists and two rebounds.

Nia Coffey had a double-double, her second in as many games, with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Allisha Gray had 18 points and tied a season-high with seven assists.

Natisha Hiedeman led the Sun (16-6) with a game-high 24 points. Alyssa Thomas had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Dream held a 41-38 lead at halftime. Howard scored 16 of her points in the first half. However, the Sun outscored the Dream 29-18 in the third quarter and never looked back.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Dream vs. Sun, 1 p.m., ESPN

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Sawyer Roque | Special to GE Appliances, a Haier company

Georgia jobless rate remains below 4% for 24th straight month1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Report: Ga. lawyer should have license suspended after Jan. 6 conviction
28m ago

New ‘race-neutral’ college recruitment tool aims to create diversity
56m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

State joins Atlanta in calling referendum petition initiative ‘invalid’
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

State joins Atlanta in calling referendum petition initiative ‘invalid’
1h ago

A year into Georgia law, out-of-state abortions get complicated
3h ago
The Latest

Atlanta TV sports listings
1h ago
College football countdown - 37 days: Final day of SEC Media Days
8h ago
College football countdown - 38 days: Alabama, Florida up at SEC Media Days
Featured

Credit: Handout

Cool off in metro Atlanta at pools, water parks, splash pads and more
The night the stadium caught fire -- and the Braves got hot
Q&A: During the actor, writer strikes, is it wrong to watch movies?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top