Dream lose, seven-game win streak ends

The Dream had their seven-game win streak snapped with an 82-71 loss to the host Connecticut Sun on Thursday.

Rhyne Howard led the Dream (12-9) with 22 points, her 20th career 20-point game and ninth this season. She tied Erica de Souza for fourth-most in franchise history. Howard also had three steals, three assists and two rebounds.

Nia Coffey had a double-double, her second in as many games, with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Allisha Gray had 18 points and tied a season-high with seven assists.

Natisha Hiedeman led the Sun (16-6) with a game-high 24 points. Alyssa Thomas had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Dream held a 41-38 lead at halftime. Howard scored 16 of her points in the first half. However, the Sun outscored the Dream 29-18 in the third quarter and never looked back.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Dream vs. Sun, 1 p.m., ESPN