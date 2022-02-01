Atlanta Dream bring back Tiffany Hayes in free agency

Hayes, drafted 14th overall in the 2012 WNBA Draft, will play her 10th season with the Dream. She is coming off a career season in 2021 where she finished as the only player in the league to average at least 14 points per game (14.7), 1.5 steals per game (1.6) and 3 assists per game (3.0), all career-high numbers.

“Tiffany is such a huge part of the Dream’s history and will be a vital part in how we set the mark this season for the franchise to move forward,” general manager Dan Padover said in a statement. “She is one of the best two-way guards in the WNBA and plays with a competitive fire that has always represented the city of Atlanta. We are thrilled to have her back in a Dream uniform.”