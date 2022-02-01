Atlanta Dream bring back Tiffany Hayes in free agency

The Atlanta Dream re-signed veteran guard Tiffany Hayes on the first day of WNBA free agency, the team announced Tuesday. The team also announced the signing of forward Nia Coffey.
Hayes, drafted 14th overall in the 2012 WNBA Draft, will play her 10th season with the Dream. She is coming off a career season in 2021 where she finished as the only player in the league to average at least 14 points per game (14.7), 1.5 steals per game (1.6) and 3 assists per game (3.0), all career-high numbers.
“Tiffany is such a huge part of the Dream’s history and will be a vital part in how we set the mark this season for the franchise to move forward,” general manager Dan Padover said in a statement. “She is one of the best two-way guards in the WNBA and plays with a competitive fire that has always represented the city of Atlanta. We are thrilled to have her back in a Dream uniform.”
Coffey had a career season with Los Angeles in 2021, where she recorded personal-best numbers with an average of 8.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.8 steals per game. Coffey played for the Dream in 2019.
“Nia had her best season to date last year, and we’re really excited to watch her continued growth,” Padover said in a statement. “From our very first conversation with Nia her energy and enthusiasm for what we’re trying to build here shined through, and we know she will add a lot to the culture we’re trying to build here in Atlanta.”
The Dream traded for center Kia Vaughn from Phoenix on Monday.
