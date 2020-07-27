Wright looking for better results in return to Braves’ rotation

Kyle Wright’s second opportunity to establish himself in the Braves’ starting pitching rotation begins Tuesday night, when the 24-year-old right-hander is scheduled to make his first start of the season against the Tampa Bay Rays.
He was in the Braves’ rotation at the beginning of last season, starting three games before he was returned to the minor leagues with a gaudy 7.07 ERA.
He expects better results this time.
“Definitely, I feel more comfortable with another year,” Wright said Monday. “I feel a lot more confident just in how I get to prepare and how I get to attack hitters. I’ve made some good adjustments mechanically that I feel like I’m ready to take into a real game. I’m real excited for it. I’m ready to get out there.”
Wright, currently the Braves’ No. 5 starter, claimed a spot in the rotation after Cole Hamels went on the injured list and Felix Hernandez opted out of the season.
“I feel like any opportunity is a moment to establish yourself,” Wright said. “Any time you get a new go, you’ve got to take advantage of it. I’m just excited to have another opportunity.”
Wright was the Braves’ first-round pick (No. 5 overall) in the 2017 amateur draft.