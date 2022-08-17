With their core, Braves should be winning for a long time

The defending World Series champions have only strengthened their roster and, by association, their organization. They won a title, then traded for and extended Matt Olson before extending Austin Riley and Harris. They look like a perennial contender.

“Obviously, I worry about a lot of things in this job,” Anthopoulos said. “The number one thing I worry about is being sustainable and being competitive each year.”

Anthopoulos on Wednesday mentioned something all fans must know: MLB is not the NBA. One star player – a LeBron James, if you will – often cannot carry a team to sustained success. A successful baseball organization possesses talent, depth and a strong pipeline of young players. Effective scouting and player development are a must.

Then another challenge comes: Once you scout, draft and develop players, you must keep them. And locking up good players is difficult and expensive. That’s where the Braves have excelled. Not only has everyone in the organization contributed to creating a positive environment, but Anthopoulos negotiated multiple big deals recently and McGuirk signed off on them. This has been a team effort.

Ronald Acuña, Ozzie Albies, Riley, Olson and Harris are all signed through at least 2027, which is the year when the Braves could exercise the final option on Albies’ contract. Riley is signed through at least the 2032 season, Harris through at least 2030 and Olson through at least 2029.

In total, if you don’t count the money on potential option years, the Braves will have given Acuña ($100 million), Albies ($35 million), Riley ($212 million), Olson ($168 million) and Harris ($72 million) a combined $587 over the duration of their contracts.

That’s not a ton when you consider the Angels in 2019 gave Mike Trout a 12-year deal worth more than $430 million. Padres star Juan Soto eventually could command $450 million.

Here is another staggering part: In 2027 – used as an example because all of the aforementioned players could still be on one roster – the Braves will pay Acuña, Albies, Riley, Olson and Harris a combined $77 million that season.

For context, the average annual value on Mets starter Max Scherzer’s contract is $43.3 million. The AAV on Trout’s deal is over $37 million.

The Braves are going to strike a nice balance between having a lot of talent and building a roster that is not too top-heavy. They aren’t paying too much for those core pieces, which will allow Anthopoulos to field a deep club for a long time.

“Obviously we’re trying to win each year, but the most important thing is how do we sustain it and have a sustainable long-term team?” Anthopoulos said. “And it’s important that guys want to stay here. If we can become one of the best places to play, then obviously we’ll be able to keep players, we’ll be able to sign players and the fans will certainly enjoy it.”

The Braves are one of baseball’s better teams. Critics say their World Series run was a fluke, but they have backed it up with another outstanding regular season. They are chasing their fifth division title in as many seasons since Anthopoulos took over as the baseball-operations leader.

“I was here when you could go out and count how many people were in the stands,” manager Brian Snitker said. “There wasn’t any expectation and all. And now to see where we were in that run in the ‘90s and the kind of a downtick and now back up.”

There is a common refrain you are hearing and seeing from Braves faithful: There has not often been a better time to be a Braves fan. This team should contend for another World Series this season, but that trend isn’t expected to stop here. This organization could be a powerhouse for years to come.

“It seems like I’m going to have joy on my face for a while,” said Michael Harris, the father of Michael Harris II, after his son’s press conference. “With the nucleus that the Braves have put together, it should be a fun time for the near future. It’s looking good. It’s really looking good.”