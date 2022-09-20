William Contreras’ breakout season for Braves shouldn’t go underappreciated

“There aren’t a lot of guys who’re technically the backup catcher who are as prepared as he is,” first baseman Matt Olson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Every time he gets an at-bat, he’s putting a barrel on it. Obviously an All-Star, so I use that ‘backup’ term very lightly. He’s in the middle of the lineup, a big bat in the lineup whenever he’s in there. He’s been really impressive. He’s got crazy juice along with the ability to shorten up and put the barrel on it.”

Outfielder Ronald Acuna added (via team interpreter Franco Garcia): “His maturity, that’s where he’s developed most. We’re both Venezuelan players, so we talk a lot amongst one another, and I think we offer each other advice mutually. So just to see his maturation and growth throughout this process has been really good.”

Contreras’ season is even more impressive with context. When d’Arnaud suffered a serious injury last season, Contreras took over. He wasn’t ready, flailing to the point the Braves sent him back to Triple-A Gwinnett and turned their attention to journeymen as stopgaps until d’Arnaud returned.

It left Contreras’ future in a gray area, especially after the Braves signed veteran Manny Pina to a two-year deal as d’Arnaud’s backup. That was a clear signal the team didn’t view Contreras as a capable backup entering 2022.

Some thought Contreras could be trade bait. Shea Langeliers was considered the future. But he became the present – as a headliner in the Olson trade. While Contreras wasn’t written off, Braves fans were banking on Langeliers for life after the 33-year-old d’Arnaud. Contreras was considered an inferior prospect.

Yet Contreras unexpectedly earned another opportunity when Pina required season-ending wrist surgery in early May. He’s taken it and run, looking nothing like the struggling youngster from a year ago. Contreras’ defense – a common criticism – has appeared much improved. His bat has proved worth the previous hype.

That’s how one earns an All-Star appearance as a part-time player.

“Calmness, confidence, experience; I think a year ago, I went out with a different attitude. Now, I’m going out there trying to enjoy myself,” Contreras said via Garcia. “I’m having fun. It’s totally different.”

As for how the regular at-bats have helped him, Contreras added: “It’s like trying to start a car that hasn’t run for a while. It’s going to cut out on you. Playing consistently helps you get your timing down. For me, that’s the big thing.”

Other MLB clubs envy the Braves’ catching situation. D’Arnaud owns an .811 OPS, which means the Braves can become the seventh team with two primary catchers posting an .800 or better OPS (minimum 300 plate appearances).

The Braves have produced two of those six seasons, including one in recent memory with Tyler Flowers and Kurt Suzuki in 2017. Unlike that pairing, though, this one features a youngster who’s presumably only going to get better.

“To be able to put together the at-bats that he has, and to see the evolution he’s made, it’s been unbelievable,” ace starting pitcher Max Fried said. “He’s definitely making strides behind the plate, too. But speaking on his bat, every time he gets up there, he’s bound to do damage or something good will happen.”

And his emergence shouldn’t go underappreciated. Contreras, be it at catcher, DH or wherever else, is here to stay.

“It’s just been something else to watch all year,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Just how he’s maturing with playing time. His catching, the game-calling and all that. It’s been really cool to see. He’s been a big part of what we have going on.”