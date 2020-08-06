Will Smith rejoins Braves bullpen

Smith tested positive for COVID-19 before the team’s first workouts July 3. He was cleared July 26, beginning his own thorough preparation process before rejoining the team. Smith had been throwing while quarantined.

Manager Brian Snitker previously expressed hope that Smith would be ready to pitch in games by the time the Braves started their next road trip. That will be the case: The Braves start their next trip in Philadelphia on Friday night.