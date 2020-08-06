Will Smith rejoins Braves bullpen

After missing the past month, left-hander Will Smith, the Braves’ prized free-agent addition, will be in the bullpen Thursday night. The team announced he was reinstated from the injured list before its series finale against the Blue Jays.
Smith tested positive for COVID-19 before the team’s first workouts July 3. He was cleared July 26, beginning his own thorough preparation process before rejoining the team. Smith had been throwing while quarantined.
Manager Brian Snitker previously expressed hope that Smith would be ready to pitch in games by the time the Braves started their next road trip. That will be the case: The Braves start their next trip in Philadelphia on Friday night.
Finally, after summer camp and 13 regular-season games, Smith will be available late in games. The 31-year-old was an All-Star for the Giants last season, accumulating a 2.76 ERA and career-high 34 saves in 63 games.
Smith was one of the Braves’ several high-priced free agent acquisitions, though the other two were one-year pacts. The Braves committed longer term to Smith when they signed the Georgia native to a three-year deal worth $39 million, with a 2023 club option ($13 million) last November.
The Braves designated outfielder Scott Schebler for assignment to open a spot for Smith. Schebler has had only one-at bat since the Braves acquired him from the Reds, going 0-for-1 in Wednesday’s loss to Toronto.
MLB team rosters needed to be reduced from 30 to 28, as part of the sport’s altered 2020 rules. The Braves cut down to 28 by optioning reliever Chad Sobotka and catcher Alex Jackson to their alternate training site in Gwinnett.