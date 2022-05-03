Why is Braves third baseman Austin Riley so good at Citi Field?

He immediately added: “I don’t know if it’s just something – the lighting, background, batter’s eye. Some places you go, like in Miami, (the pitcher) feels like he’s right on top of you, like he’s right there on you. You just got to take everything – surroundings, everything. I feel like I just see spin well here and pick it up just better than other places.”

This leads into an interesting topic. Basketball and football stadiums can be unique in their own ways, but a hoop is always 10 feet tall and a football field always spans 100 yards. In baseball, ballparks’ features can affect players’ performances.

Hitters sometimes prefer playing at one ballpark over another. There are tons of reasons for this.

“I definitely agree with that,” Riley said. “Miami, I feel like they’re right on top of you. Some days I don’t see spin as well there. You go to a different ballpark and you see it really good. Just a lot of factors that can play in, whether it’s a dome or lighting or the way the arm angle is for a background. There’s different stuff that goes into account.”

So let’s take Globe Life Field in Texas, where the Braves just played, for example.

How was that?

“I think it was about normal,” Riley said. “Didn’t see it just great, but didn’t see it just terrible, I feel like. It’s like that happy medium.”

The Braves left Texas and headed for Queens and Citi Field, where Riley has excelled since coming to the big leagues. Over a five-game series here in July, Riley went 8-for-19 with four home runs and 10 RBIs.

Kenley Jansen continues to roll

Kenley Jansen has been elite for the Braves thus far.

Monday’s save became his seventh in seven tries this season. His 24 consecutive saves is tied for the longest active streak in the majors.

Asked what he’s learned about managing Jansen, Braves manager Brian Snitker on Monday said: “Not hard. Just give him the ball in the ninth inning when we got a lead.”

He said the Braves have tried to manage Jansen’s workload, too. This might be easier to do because they have a deep bullpen that includes Will Smith, who was their closer last season.

Since allowing three runs in his Braves debut April 8, Jansen has allowed one hit over nine scoreless innings. He closed April with eight hitless innings. He has 12 strikeouts in his past nine innings.

Same timetable for Mike Soroka

There is no change in Mike Soroka’s timeline: The Braves are still targeting some time around the All-Star break for his return.

The plan is for him to be a starting pitcher when he’s back with the club. He could provide the Braves’ rotation a nice boost if he looks anything like he has.

Soroka is working to return from tearing his Achilles tendon for the second time.

Drew Waters returns for Triple-A Gwinnett

Outfielder Drew Waters announced his return in a big way: He homered in the first at-bat of his season debut for Triple-A Gwinnett.

Waters had been on the injured list with the same hamstring injury that forced the Braves to scratch him from their lineup March 20, their third Grapefruit League game. In three rehab games with High-A Rome before returning to Gwinnett, Waters went 4-for-11 with a double, a homer, two RBIs and five runs scored.

The 27th man for the doubleheader

William Woods on Monday was in the Braves’ clubhouse at Citi Field. He had been optioned following Sunday’s game, which told you who likely would be the 27th man for Tuesday’s doubleheader.

The Braves on Tuesday morning made this official: Woods, a right-handed pitcher, is their 27th man.