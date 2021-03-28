Who were most surprisingly impressive Braves this spring training?

As spring training winds down, these are the Braves who were unexpectedly the most impressive during the exhibition season:
1. Infielder Ehire Adrianza
Few would’ve recognized the former Twins shortstop when he was recognized among the team’s non-roster invitees, but Adrianza has been the star of camp. He’s hitting .429 with five doubles, two homers and 12 RBIs entering. He’s also proven to be a smooth, nimble defender.
Despite the spring surge, Adrianza doesn’t have much of a resume offensively. He’s hit .244/.310/.360 over the past eight seasons with the Giants and Twins. His best stretch came in 2018-19 when he hit .259 with 11 homers, 31 doubles and 61 RBIs over 197 games. He hit .191 without a homer in 44 games last season.
But the Braves were emphasizing a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately approach in determining their bench. They officially added Adrianza to their roster Saturday.
2. Right-hander Nate Jones
Jones, 35, has had plenty of success in his nine-year career. He had a 2.60 ERA with a 154:42 strikeout-to-walk ratio from 2015-18 with the White Sox. Injuries took their toll, however, and Jones has appeared in just 34 games over the past two seasons. He had a 6.27 ERA in 21 games with the Reds a year ago.
Yet like with Adrianza, the Braves care most about Jones’ recent production. He hasn’t allowed a run in six of his seven spring appearances. His delivery provides a unique look out of the bullpen. The Braves added Jones, a non-roster invitee, to their roster Saturday. He’s part of a 10-man bullpen to start the season.
3. Infielder Pablo Sandoval
Like the other non-roster invitees on this list, Sandoval played his way into a job. The three-time champion has hit .429/.463/.978, which includes a three-hit game Friday. Sandoval was considered somewhat a longer shot earlier in camp, when he didn’t stand out and the team signed Jake Lamb, who’d serve a similar role. But Sandoval showed he could be an effective bench bat, which the Braves desperately need. He beat out fellow veterans Lamb and Jason Kipnis, both of whom were released Saturday.
4. Outfielder Michael Harris
Harris is the Braves’ 11th ranked prospect, according to Baseball America. That will be the lowest he’s rated for the remainder of his prospect days. Harris has been the talk of camp, showing off incredible athletic ability and a potent bat. His potential makes him a candidate to eventually become the franchise’s No. 1 prospect.
The 20-year-old, who’s an Atlanta area native, hit .308/.400/.615 with a homer, double and RBI in 12 games entering Saturday. Harris won’t be an immediate factor, but he’s firmly planted himself on the radar in the past month.
“That’s an impressive looking ballplayer right there,” Snitker said earlier this month. “You talk about skills, approach … I don’t think I’d lose money if I say he’s going to be a young big leaguer.”