Who were most surprisingly impressive Braves this spring training?

2. Right-hander Nate Jones

Jones, 35, has had plenty of success in his nine-year career. He had a 2.60 ERA with a 154:42 strikeout-to-walk ratio from 2015-18 with the White Sox. Injuries took their toll, however, and Jones has appeared in just 34 games over the past two seasons. He had a 6.27 ERA in 21 games with the Reds a year ago.

Yet like with Adrianza, the Braves care most about Jones’ recent production. He hasn’t allowed a run in six of his seven spring appearances. His delivery provides a unique look out of the bullpen. The Braves added Jones, a non-roster invitee, to their roster Saturday. He’s part of a 10-man bullpen to start the season.

3. Infielder Pablo Sandoval

Like the other non-roster invitees on this list, Sandoval played his way into a job. The three-time champion has hit .429/.463/.978, which includes a three-hit game Friday. Sandoval was considered somewhat a longer shot earlier in camp, when he didn’t stand out and the team signed Jake Lamb, who’d serve a similar role. But Sandoval showed he could be an effective bench bat, which the Braves desperately need. He beat out fellow veterans Lamb and Jason Kipnis, both of whom were released Saturday.

4. Outfielder Michael Harris

Harris is the Braves’ 11th ranked prospect, according to Baseball America. That will be the lowest he’s rated for the remainder of his prospect days. Harris has been the talk of camp, showing off incredible athletic ability and a potent bat. His potential makes him a candidate to eventually become the franchise’s No. 1 prospect.

The 20-year-old, who’s an Atlanta area native, hit .308/.400/.615 with a homer, double and RBI in 12 games entering Saturday. Harris won’t be an immediate factor, but he’s firmly planted himself on the radar in the past month.

“That’s an impressive looking ballplayer right there,” Snitker said earlier this month. “You talk about skills, approach … I don’t think I’d lose money if I say he’s going to be a young big leaguer.”