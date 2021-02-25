Where Braves’ top 10 prospects stand entering exhibition season

Anderson is smack in the middle of the Braves’ rotation after a superb rookie season. He had a 1.95 ERA in six starts after a midseason promotion. Anderson was even better in the playoffs, owning a 0.94 ERA in four starts. The right-hander has ace potential. Mike Soroka, Max Fried and Anderson allow fans to dream of another “Big 3” era.

3. OF Drew Waters

If Waters debuts this season, that will come later in the summer. While he still needs some seasoning in the minors, his talent is clear. The switch-hitter will be the organization’s clear top prospect when Pache and Anderson graduate. A productive spring – and showing he’s becoming a more selective hitter – would help his case. One question that will be popular in the next year: Is Waters the final piece of the long-term outfield alongside Pache and Ronald Acuna, or is he the Braves’ greatest trade asset? Time will tell.

4. C Shea Langeliers

Langeliers, a top-10 pick in the 2019 draft, is an excellent defensive catcher who’s already impressed with his ability to manage pitchers. He has room to grow at the plate (the team feels he’ll develop more power), but his base traits should make him a long-time major leaguer. The 23-year-old isn’t too far away.

5. RHP Bryse Wilson

Wilson had a forgettable 2020 season until the playoffs, when he out-dueled Clayton Kershaw in the National League Championship Series. His performance, confidence and moxie that night revived interest in the burly righty. Wilson, along with Kyle Wright, leads the Braves’ rotation depth. The realities of a 162-game season should present him with opportunities. This is a big season for Wilson, who’s very much not established in the Braves’ future.

6. C William Contreras

Most teams are desperate for one young, talented backstop. The Braves are blessed with two (if not more). Contreras made his MLB debut last season and impressed manager Brian Snitker, who constantly raved about Contreras’ poise and maturity. Contreras is competing with Alex Jackson for the back-up catcher spot behind Travis d’Arnaud. Athletically gifted with legitimate offensive potential, Contreras is one of the most interesting players in the organization. More time learning under d’Arnaud and catching coach Sal Fasano should help accelerate his development.

7. LHP Kyle Muller

Muller is a massive presence. He possesses tantalizing physical tools as a 6-foot-7 lefty whose fastball plays in the high 90s. Baseball America reported his velocity hit 100 mph at the alternate training site last year. Muller is working to hone his command, and if that happens, he could reach another level. If he remains more erratic, worst case, he could still be an effective reliever. This will be a crucial season for him.

8. SS Braden Shewmake

Shewmake, a first-round pick in 2019, could develop into a high-end utility player. The biggest question is whether he’ll grow into more power. But even now, he projects as the modern-day, versatile contributor that every contender craves. Shewmake was expected to push through the system quickly, and making his debut this season shouldn’t be ruled out. A strong impression in the next month would be valuable toward that goal.

9. LHP Jared Shuster

The Braves drafted Shuster out of Wake Forest in the first round of the 2020 draft. Shuster exhibited a jump in velocity, hovering in the mid-90s and topping out at 97 mph, before the season was shut down. If he maintains that, and continues developing his slider, the late bloomer could reach new heights. His fastball/change-up combo made scouts consider him a high-floor player. Expect a rapid rise through the minors.

10. LHP Tucker Davidson

Snitker spoke well of Davidson this week. The southpaw made his MLB debut in the regular-season finale last season, and the organization will get a more extensive look at him in 2021. Davidson projects as solid starter depth who could help the bullpen. His command will determine whether he starts long term. In the immediate future, a nice spring would keep him on the radar if an opportunity arises earlier in the year.