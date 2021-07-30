Weekend series brings tough assignment for Braves hitters

Explore Braves need another trade to stop treading water

The Brewers’ other All-Star pitchers are closer Josh Hader, who has 65 strikeouts in 38-1/3 innings this season, and starter Freddy Peralta, who won’t face the Braves because he started at Pittsburgh on Thursday night (and threw six scoreless innings).

Left-hander Brett Anderson (3-5, 3.86 ERA) is scheduled to start for Milwaukee in Sunday afternoon’s series finale.

“We’ve got a tough next three days against that pitching staff Milwaukee has,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said Thursday.

The NL Central-leading Brewers have a 61-42 record, including 32-18 on the road. They’ll bring a seven-game road winning streak to Truist Park, dating back to July 7.

The Braves will start young pitchers who have been extremely impressive of late in the series’ first two games: Touki Toussaint (1-1, 1.32) on Friday and Kyle Muller (2-3, 2.55) on Saturday. Veteran Charlie Morton (10-3, 3.72) will pitch for the Braves on Sunday.