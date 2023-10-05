We are ready: Bring on the Phillies!

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
41 minutes ago
X

We had the best record in baseball. We are the No. 1 seed, through the World Series. We had a historic season, setting one franchise record after another. Heck, we wrote new chapters of baseball’s record book with Ronald Acuña Jr. hitting 40-plus home runs and stealing 70-plus home runs. Nobody has ever done that.

These baseball playoffs run through Atlanta.

Still, we want revenge. We didn’t soon forget that it was Philadelphia that knocked us from the playoffs last season in a bid to defend our World Series title. Sure, you made it to the Fall Classic, but you lost. So, there’s that.

Yo Philly, we are ready for y’all!

Here is a look at the upcoming best-of-five National League Division Series between our Braves and their Phillies.

Schedule: Games 1 and 2 are in Atlanta. Game 1 is Saturday. Game 2 is Monday. Both games start at 6:07 p.m. and will be broadcast on TBS. Brian Anderson and Jeff Francoeur will be on the call for the series, alongside reporter Matt Winer. Games 3 and 4 will be in Philadelphia Wednesday and Thursday and Game 5 will be back in Atlanta next Saturday. Game times have not been announced.

Tickets: There are no tickets available through the Braves for the home games at Truist Park. Tickets are still available at SeatGeek. Standing Room tickets for Game 1 are listed at $78. There are a limited number of tickets in other section, including the 400 level. Parking is also available at SeatGeek with a starting price of $303 for Game 1. You might want to take ride share.

Watch party: The Battery Atlanta will host watch parties for Games 3 and 4 in Philadelphia.

Coverage: The AJC will have a staff of 13 at Games 1 and 2. We will have you covered with columns, news, features, photos, podcasts and video. The AJC will also have a large contingent that will travel to Philadelphia for Game3 and Game 4, if we don’t sweep.

You can follow us:

*On social media: Follow @JustinCToscano and @AJCSports on Twitter and @ajcnews on Instagram. And AJC and Atlanta Braves News Now on Facebook.

*Our Podcast: For even more Braves insights, subscribe to the Braves Report podcast, which you can find at ajc.com/podcasts

*Our Newsletter: To sign up and stay up-to-date with all of our coverage, go to ajc.com/newsletters.

*Our e-Paper: Subscribers can find dynamic coverage in our Braves After The Game pages in the e-Paper.

A sample: No one has the in-depth coverage of the AJC. Our Mark Bradley sat down with Braves general manager Alex Anthopolous before the playoffs. Here is an insightful snippet from their Q&A, which can be found at ajc.com.

Q: Have there been times – not just this year, but maybe especially this year – when you look at your team and think, “We’re pretty darn good”?

A: I think I’m just always in the moment. Sometimes I tell myself, “I’m not enjoying this the way I should.” I know we’re having success. I know this is great. The most rewarding thing for me is when fans come up to me, whether it’s at my kids’ sporting events or the airport, and they thank you for how much they enjoy the team. It’s source of pride and entertainment. That’s probably the most important thing.

But I’m constantly worried about, “How’s this going to look a year from now?” Whenever my career is over, maybe at that point I’ll look back.

What’s next: The winner of the series will play the winner of the other NLDS between the Dodgers and Diamondbacks. That NL Championship Series will start on Oct. 16. At stake will be a trip to the World Series.

Related

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Don’t miss a moment: Sign up for the Braves Report newsletter

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Where to eat and drink at the Battery Atlanta at Truist Park
Where to eat and drink at The Battery Atlanta at Truist Park

Credit: Curtis Compton

Alex Anthopoulos on the playoffs: ‘At the end of the day, you need to pitch’

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves vs. Phillies: NLDS schedule

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Athens Clarke-County Police Surveillance footage

In court, UGA casts blame to others for fatal crash2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

WATCH LIVE: Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell seeks to have RICO case tossed
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia prison inmate slain
2h ago

Credit: Contributed Family Photo

Stray bullet changes 5-year-old’s life; shooter sentenced to 30 years
3h ago

Credit: Contributed Family Photo

Stray bullet changes 5-year-old’s life; shooter sentenced to 30 years
3h ago

New: Fulton DA previews witnesses for first Trump RICO trial
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Don’t miss a moment: Sign up for the Braves Report newsletter
5h ago
Braves vs. Phillies: NLDS schedule
6h ago
Eliminated manager on Braves: ‘We didn’t really know how to pitch them’
8h ago
Featured

Credit: Staff

Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
Need a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia? New option available now
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
1h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top