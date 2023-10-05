We are ready: Bring on the Phillies!

We had the best record in baseball. We are the No. 1 seed, through the World Series. We had a historic season, setting one franchise record after another. Heck, we wrote new chapters of baseball’s record book with Ronald Acuña Jr. hitting 40-plus home runs and stealing 70-plus home runs. Nobody has ever done that.

These baseball playoffs run through Atlanta.

Still, we want revenge. We didn’t soon forget that it was Philadelphia that knocked us from the playoffs last season in a bid to defend our World Series title. Sure, you made it to the Fall Classic, but you lost. So, there’s that.

Yo Philly, we are ready for y’all!

Here is a look at the upcoming best-of-five National League Division Series between our Braves and their Phillies.

Schedule: Games 1 and 2 are in Atlanta. Game 1 is Saturday. Game 2 is Monday. Both games start at 6:07 p.m. and will be broadcast on TBS. Brian Anderson and Jeff Francoeur will be on the call for the series, alongside reporter Matt Winer. Games 3 and 4 will be in Philadelphia Wednesday and Thursday and Game 5 will be back in Atlanta next Saturday. Game times have not been announced.

Tickets: There are no tickets available through the Braves for the home games at Truist Park. Tickets are still available at SeatGeek. Standing Room tickets for Game 1 are listed at $78. There are a limited number of tickets in other section, including the 400 level. Parking is also available at SeatGeek with a starting price of $303 for Game 1. You might want to take ride share.

Watch party: The Battery Atlanta will host watch parties for Games 3 and 4 in Philadelphia.

Coverage: The AJC will have a staff of 13 at Games 1 and 2. We will have you covered with columns, news, features, photos, podcasts and video. The AJC will also have a large contingent that will travel to Philadelphia for Game3 and Game 4, if we don’t sweep.

You can follow us:

*On social media: Follow @JustinCToscano and @AJCSports on Twitter and @ajcnews on Instagram. And AJC and Atlanta Braves News Now on Facebook.

*Our Podcast: For even more Braves insights, subscribe to the Braves Report podcast, which you can find at ajc.com/podcasts

*Our Newsletter: To sign up and stay up-to-date with all of our coverage, go to ajc.com/newsletters.

*Our e-Paper: Subscribers can find dynamic coverage in our Braves After The Game pages in the e-Paper.

A sample: No one has the in-depth coverage of the AJC. Our Mark Bradley sat down with Braves general manager Alex Anthopolous before the playoffs. Here is an insightful snippet from their Q&A, which can be found at ajc.com.

Q: Have there been times – not just this year, but maybe especially this year – when you look at your team and think, “We’re pretty darn good”?

A: I think I’m just always in the moment. Sometimes I tell myself, “I’m not enjoying this the way I should.” I know we’re having success. I know this is great. The most rewarding thing for me is when fans come up to me, whether it’s at my kids’ sporting events or the airport, and they thank you for how much they enjoy the team. It’s source of pride and entertainment. That’s probably the most important thing.

But I’m constantly worried about, “How’s this going to look a year from now?” Whenever my career is over, maybe at that point I’ll look back.

What’s next: The winner of the series will play the winner of the other NLDS between the Dodgers and Diamondbacks. That NL Championship Series will start on Oct. 16. At stake will be a trip to the World Series.