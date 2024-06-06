Watch: Setting up the series at Nationals as Reynaldo Lopez returns to D.C.

The Braves open a four-game series at the Nationals with games Thursday (6:45 p.m.), Friday (6:45 p.m.), Saturday (4:05 p.m.) and Sunday (1:35 p.m.) at Nationals Park.

The Nationals enter at 27-34, third in the National League East, 16 games behind the Phillies. They have lost their last three games against the Mets. They took three of four games from the Braves last week.

The Braves enter 34-22, second in the National League East, eight games behind the Phillies. They are 5-5 in the past 10 games, including splitting a two-game series at the Red Sox.