Atlanta Braves

Watch: Setting up the series at Nationals as Reynaldo Lopez returns to D.C.

By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The Braves open a four-game series at the Nationals with games Thursday (6:45 p.m.), Friday (6:45 p.m.), Saturday (4:05 p.m.) and Sunday (1:35 p.m.) at Nationals Park.

The Nationals enter at 27-34, third in the National League East, 16 games behind the Phillies. They have lost their last three games against the Mets. They took three of four games from the Braves last week.

The Braves enter 34-22, second in the National League East, eight games behind the Phillies. They are 5-5 in the past 10 games, including splitting a two-game series at the Red Sox.

The pitching matchups will be Reynaldo Lopez vs. Mitchell Parker on Thursday, Chris Sale vs. Jake Irvin on Friday, Charlie Morton vs. MacKenzie Gore on Saturday and Max Fried vs. DJ Herz on Sunday.

AJC Braves beat writer Justin Toscano breaks down the series, including Jarred Kelenic’s injury scare and Reynaldo Lopez making a start against his former team.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Latest

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. undergoes surgery to repair torn ACL
2h ago
In loss to Boston, Braves shut out for first time in over a year
Braves feel they ‘dodged a bullet’ after Jarred Kelenic appeared to injure his wrist
