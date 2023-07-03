Watch: Another Braves sweep and more all-stars

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Sarah K. Spencer and Braves beat writer Justin Toscano break down the current state of the Braves (red hot) after a sweep of the Marlins for their eighth straight win on Sunday. They also discuss the eight Braves who will be headed to Seattle next week for the MLB All-Star Game and the possibility of an inning with seven of nine players on the field for the National League being Braves.
