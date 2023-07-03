Watch: Another Braves sweep and more all-stars

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
13 minutes ago
X

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Sarah K. Spencer and Braves beat writer Justin Toscano break down the current state of the Braves (red hot) after a sweep of the Marlins for their eighth straight win on Sunday. They also discuss the eight Braves who will be headed to Seattle next week for the MLB All-Star Game and the possibility of an inning with seven of nine players on the field for the National League being Braves.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

