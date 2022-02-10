Universal DH will help Braves in 2022 and beyond

Ozuna signed a four-year deal guaranteeing him $65 million last winter after his productive 2020 campaign. Given the financial commitment, odds are he’ll be on the Braves’ roster. It’s easy to envision him spending the majority of his time at DH, which makes the Braves equipped to handle the change better than some other NL clubs.

Jorge Soler, the team’s World Series MVP, would be a logical DH candidate, but he’s a free agent. So are fellow trade-acquired outfielders Joc Pederson and Eddie Rosario. Unless the Braves find a way to drop Ozuna – a bad contract swap seems like the only possible avenue there – his return affects the team’s plans with its other outfielders. All-Star Ronald Acuna is coming back from a torn ACL and will resume right-field duties. The Braves also have Adam Duvall and Guillermo Heredia under contract, so they don’t lack depth.

The Braves could and should rotate the DH spot, too. It’s a good way to give regulars a break from playing in the field, especially with how the team relies so heavily on those players (the starting infield missed a combined 13 games last season). The ability to give an Austin Riley, Freddie Freeman (if he returns) or Acuna a break in the field is a plus.

If the Braves retain Freeman, their roster looks primed for another postseason run in what appears to be a weaker NL, at least on paper (though there’s a flurry of transactions coming when the lockout ends). The Braves could add another outfielder and perhaps a veteran starter, along with further depth, before the title defense begins.

The DH will only strengthen the Braves’ lineup and give the team more options. Even those who dislike the universal DH can acknowledge it will benefit this team in the short and long term.