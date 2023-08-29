Two arrested and charged in on-field incident with Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

31 minutes ago
The Denver Police Department arrested two adult males who went onto the field and made physical contact with Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. during Monday’s game at Coors Field, according to police reports obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The males were both charged with trespassing and disturbing the peace.

A third individual – a juvenile male – briefly entered the field but went back into the stands. He was cited for trespassing, but further charges are not being pursued, according to police.

The two suspects charged with trespassing and disturbing the peace were identified as 23-year-old Jefferson Gonzales-Merida and 21-year-old Carlos Rivelo-Paiz, who are both from Denver. The suspects were identified by witnesses as the two people who ran onto the field without permission and made contact with Acuña, according to the police reports. The report on Rivelo-Paiz said surveillance footage was also used to identify him.

Both Jefferson-Merida and Rivelo-Paiz were apprehended by Coors Field security guards. They were removed from the field and handed over to Denver Police officers, who took them into custody and jailed them at the Denver Detention Center.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Denver police

Credit: Photo courtesy of Denver police

Credit: Photo courtesy of Denver police

Credit: Photo courtesy of Denver police

While the Braves’ outfielders were warming up for the start of the inning, three fans entered the field. The first one, Rivelo-Paiz, approached Acuña and took out a phone because he wanted a selfie, the outfielder said. When security had dealt with the first man, a second, Gonzales-Mrida, sprinted toward Acuña. The first fan and security guards – who were entangled – bumped into the group, which knocked over Acuña.

“I was a little scared at first, but I think the fans were out there and asking for a picture,” Acuña said after the game, through interpreter Franco García. “Security was able to get there, and so I think everything’s OK, everyone’s OK.”

Major League Baseball is reviewing the incident.

Field intruders usually are dealt with by the police before being ejected from the ballpark for a given incident. Law enforcement officials decide whether those fans should face criminal charges.

Clubs may separately penalize field intruders by banning them from their ballparks.

On top of that, the commissioner’s office reviews all such incidents and might impose further penalties on field intruders, up to and including a lifetime ban from all MLB ballparks and facilities.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

