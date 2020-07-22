Breaking News

Georgia may impose statewide start date of Sept. 8

X

TV rating for Braves exhibition up sharply after long absence

Braves manager Brian Snitker pulls pitcher Mike Foltynewicz during the fifth inning of Tuesday's exhibition game against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park.
Braves manager Brian Snitker pulls pitcher Mike Foltynewicz during the fifth inning of Tuesday's exhibition game against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park.

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Braves | 1 hour ago
By Tim Tucker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fox Sports Southeast’s telecast of the Braves’ exhibition game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night drew a 2.13 rating in the Atlanta TV market, a 209% increase over the average rating for the network’s three telecasts of Braves spring training games before the coronavirus pandemic shut down MLB in March.

Tuesday’s rating represented an audience of about 49,000 households in the Atlanta market on average. The audience peaked at about 61,000 homes near the end of the game.

It was the highest rating for a Braves exhibition game on Fox Sports South/Southeast since March 31, 2017, when a Braves-Yankees exhibition – the first game played by the Braves at SunTrust (now Truist) Park – drew a 3.31 rating.

Fox Sports Southeast said Tuesday’s game topped all cable programming and the prime-time programming on ABC and CBS in the Atlanta ratings.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.