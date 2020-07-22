TV rating for Braves exhibition up sharply after long absence

Tuesday’s rating represented an audience of about 49,000 households in the Atlanta market on average. The audience peaked at about 61,000 homes near the end of the game.

It was the highest rating for a Braves exhibition game on Fox Sports South/Southeast since March 31, 2017, when a Braves-Yankees exhibition – the first game played by the Braves at SunTrust (now Truist) Park – drew a 3.31 rating.