Truist Park attendance in 2021

Fans react as Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) hits two run home run in the first inning Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Fans react as Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) hits two run home run in the first inning Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Atlanta Braves | 1 hour ago
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

After opening the season at 33% capacity — about 13,500 seats — for the first homestand (April 9-15) of the 2021 season, Truist Park opened to at 100% capacity, starting May 7 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

That largest crowd in April 2021 was 20,693 for a Sunday doubleheader. The first full-capacity games came in June, when the reigning World Series champion Dodgers visited. Here are the game-by-game stats for the 2021 season. (Per MLB policy, since 1993, announced attendance represents tickets sold, not the number of people in the stadium):

The 41,000-seat Truist Park (previously named SunTrust Park) averaged about 32,700 fans in its first three seasons.

Last year, the Braves played a shortened regular season with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic. The team cited COVID-19 vaccines for their decisions to expand attendance limits.

