Truist Park attendance in 2021

After opening the season at 33% capacity — about 13,500 seats — for the first homestand (April 9-15) of the 2021 season, Truist Park opened to at 100% capacity, starting May 7 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
That largest crowd in April 2021 was 20,693 for a Sunday doubleheader. The first full-capacity games came in June, when the reigning World Series champion Dodgers visited. Here are the game-by-game stats for the 2021 season. (Per MLB policy, since 1993, announced attendance represents tickets sold, not the number of people in the stadium):
The 41,000-seat Truist Park (previously named SunTrust Park) averaged about 32,700 fans in its first three seasons.
Last year, the Braves played a shortened regular season with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic. The team cited COVID-19 vaccines for their decisions to expand attendance limits.