Trio of Braves Hall of Famers will share broadcast booth for June game

The trio will join lead analyst Jeff Francoeur, another former Braves player.

“On June 8, Braves fans will experience a game telecast like never before,” said Jeff Genthner, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Bally Sports South. “We’re giving play-by-play broadcaster Brandon Gaudin the night off and letting the pictures and graphics tell the story of the game while four of the most beloved and iconic Braves players share stories and their unfiltered reactions to the game.”