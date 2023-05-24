X

Trio of Braves Hall of Famers will share broadcast booth for June game

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

There will be a broadcast booth full of Hall of Famers on June 8 when Braves greats Chipper Jones, John Smoltz and Tom Glavine help call a game against the Mets on Bally Sports South.

The trio will join lead analyst Jeff Francoeur, another former Braves player.

“On June 8, Braves fans will experience a game telecast like never before,” said Jeff Genthner, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Bally Sports South. “We’re giving play-by-play broadcaster Brandon Gaudin the night off and letting the pictures and graphics tell the story of the game while four of the most beloved and iconic Braves players share stories and their unfiltered reactions to the game.”

During their playing careers, these four players combined for 74 seasons, 62 of those in a Braves uniform. All four of them started their careers in the Braves organization. Their accolades include three Cy Young awards and 26 All-Star game selections.

