Touki Toussaint makes mechanical, mental adjustments entering new season

“I look at Touki, with his ability to spin the ball and pure stuff – it seems like he’s been around forever, but he’s still a young guy trying to figure things out,” manager Brian Snitker said. “And he keeps working and studying. He has a durable arm, too. That’s the thing with Touki. He’s a versatile guy, he can be a starter or reliever. I don’t know what his niche is going to be down the road. I guess it will depend on the team he’s on and where the needs are. But the stuff is too good. It’s such a good arsenal that you hope one day (it clicks). It’s in there. Sometimes it just takes guys a little longer to figure the whole thing out, and that’s OK.”

Toussaint worked diligently in the offseason to correct mechanical inconsistencies. It’s just spring training, but the early returns are promising. Toussaint has been having a solid camp, most recently impressing March 12 when he allowed one hit over three scoreless innings against the Twins.

As always, Toussaint needs to show his improvement over a larger sample size, but it’s a start.

“It was a mechanical issue for me and I worked really hard this offseason to get that issue fixed and it’s paying off,” Toussaint said of his adjustments. “Just being able to repeat my delivery. My glove side was low, I got more linear to the plate. Got my glove side up. I told myself to be more athletic instead of becoming a pitcher. Just be athletic and throw the baseball over the plate. That’s basically what my job is.”

Toussaint has also adjusted mentally. He’s emphasizing the day-by-day mantra. As boring a cliché as that is, it’s simplified his approach. Toussaint admitted in years past he’d look too far ahead.

“I took it upon myself to slow things down and be happy with what I’m doing,” Toussaint said. “Take that and build on that, and not try to outdo who I am.”

It’s possible, though not likely at this juncture, that Toussaint makes the opening-day roster. He’s not concerned about that detail (“I haven’t thought about that. I’m staying in the moment”). He knows he’ll have opportunities to help the Braves over the 162-game season. He’s had those chances in the past, and while there have been some stellar outings, he hasn’t found a longer period of success. That’s the challenge awaiting him in the coming months.

Patience has an expiration date. Toussaint can’t be “young depth” forever. Entering 2021, he remains one of the Braves’ great enigmas. Maybe this is the season that finally provides more clarity.

“There’s just so much upside with a kid like that,” Snitker said. “Eventually, he’s going to figure it out and he’s going to be very successful.”