Braves’ Touki Toussaint, Drew Waters tearing up Triple-A lately

Toussaint (2-1) scattered three hits and allowed two earned runs while striking out seven over six innings in his fourth rehab start with the Stripers.

Drew Waters led Gwinnett offensively, going 2-for-5 with a run scored in his first game back from the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on Sunday. Waters is batting .432 (16-for-37) with eight extra-base hits and eight RBIs in his last nine games since July 2.