Braves’ Touki Toussaint, Drew Waters tearing up Triple-A lately

Touki Toussaint delivers a pitch in an intrasquad game on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Atlanta. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com
Touki Toussaint delivers a pitch in an intrasquad game on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Atlanta. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Touki Toussaint earned his second Triple-A win in as many starts as the Gwinnett Stripers (27-34) won 5-3 over the host Charlotte Knights (25-34) on Tuesday night at Truist Field.

Toussaint (2-1) scattered three hits and allowed two earned runs while striking out seven over six innings in his fourth rehab start with the Stripers.

Drew Waters led Gwinnett offensively, going 2-for-5 with a run scored in his first game back from the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on Sunday. Waters is batting .432 (16-for-37) with eight extra-base hits and eight RBIs in his last nine games since July 2.

Tanner Roark earned his first save of the season, allowing one run over the final two innings.

Travis Demeritte homered in his first game since coming off the injured list for Gwinnett.

