Tons of Braves contribute in much-needed walk-off win over Dodgers

This was the ultimate team win.

Tons of Braves contributed to a 4-3 victory over the Dodgers in which Atlanta avoided a sweep Wednesday night at Truist Park. The Braves have the National League’s best record (30-19) by winning percentage and lead the NL East by 5 1/2 games over the second-place Mets.

Five observations:

1. With Austin Riley standing at third, Ozzie Albies battled Dodgers reliever Phil Bickford. Albies got down 0-2, then took a ball.

The next three pitches?

Foul ball.

Foul ball.

Foul ball.

On the seventh pitch, Albies lifted a sacrifice fly to right field that went deep enough for Riley to score easily.

In the moment, Albies tried to simplify things and get back to the basics.

“Yes, a little bit, because I wanted to get the job done for the team,” he said. “We needed that ‘W’ big because we had two losses. To come back and win that game is huge for the team.”

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

In that same inning, Travis d’Arnaud grounded out to first base to move Riley to third. “That’s about as pro of an at-bat as you’re gonna have,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. The Dodgers opted to intentionally walk Eddie Rosario to put runners on the corners for Albies, which set up a double play.

In a matter of moments, Albies ended the game, which made everyone forget about Nick Anderson coughing up a two-run lead in the eighth.

“It’s a big win, (after) going and losing the series like that,” Snitker said. “They’re all big. It was just good to come back after we lost the lead. Any of those things like that, that maybe (give you) that little confidence and whatever when you’re scuffling a little bit and not hitting on all cylinders, so that’s real good.”

2. Who is the Braves’ most pleasant surprise?

You can make a terrific case for Bryce Elder, who this time started against the Dodgers.

“This is probably the most experienced, talented lineup that he’s faced in his young career,” Snitker said.

And he held them in check.

On a day when the Braves needed a win, Elder continued his terrific start to the year.

He allowed seven hits and walked a man. In each of the first three innings, five Dodgers went up to bat. Elder dealt with traffic.

But he only surrendered one run, on a Mookie Betts solo homer.

“He’s just so poised out there,” Riley said. “Nothing seems to get to him. Just going out there, he knows himself, he doesn’t try to get outside of himself. He pitches to his strengths and pitches his game.”

“Really impressive what he does, because he doesn’t panic or anything,” Albies said. He just has a plan and he’s gonna execute that plan he has and make pitches for the guys to groundout, hit the ball for a double play or pop it up.”

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The Dodgers scratch and claw. They grind out pitchers. They can hit home runs, but they’re tough at-bats.

Even if they spoiled good pitches or made him work, Elder didn’t fold.

“I think it’s just kind of how I’ve always had to pitch,” Elder said. “In today’s terms, I don’t think I would say I have great stuff. So obviously when guys foul stuff off, I need them to put it in play. But I think that’s how it’s always been. Just kind of keep going at it, stay at it and see where you kind of end up.”

3. A funny thing about this game: Before the bottom of the ninth inning, the Braves only had four hits. The Dodgers, on the other hand, had 12.

Yet the teams were tied.

The Braves jumped out to a lead with two mammoth homers off Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin: In the fourth inning, Matt Olson blasted a 456-foot solo shot onto the top of the Chop House in right field. In the fifth, Marcell Ozuna pulverized a 452-foot, two-run homer that gave the Braves three runs.

4. Riley, who has struggled, doubled twice, which is a good sign. He’s hit balls hard lately.

He said he’s been feeling better at the plate.

“It’s the ebbs and flows of the game of baseball,” Riley said. “They will beat you up when you’re down, and you try to ride those waves when you’re up, as much as possible.”

5. The Braves will recall left-hander Dylan Dodd to start Thursday’s game, which is the first of four contests versus the Phillies.

Dodd made a spot start for the Braves on May 4, and allowed three runs over six innings to earn a win. In Triple A, he’s posted a 6.67 ERA over six starts (27 innings).

The Braves will need to make a move to free up a spot for Dodd.

Braves 4, Dodgers 3

Stat to know

4 - The Braves have four walk-off wins, tied for the most in the majors.

Quotable

“They’ve been doing that even when it hasn’t gone the way we wanted. These guys always prepare really well and they’re consistent in their work, as I always say. That was just really big right there. A lot of people (contributed). That was a good team win.” - Snitker on the Braves picking one another up in the win

Up next

Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola will face Dodd in Thursday’s series opener, which begins at 7:20 p.m.