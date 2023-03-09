The Braves’ rotation has some questions, but Max Fried is a certainty

“You don’t want to go out there and have those starts where you give up a few (runs) or give up (runs) early or you made mistakes,” Fried said. “It’s just being on top of everything, as little as a balance problem or as big as pitch selection. Just more of trying to be repeatable and consistent as possible because I only have 33, 34 starts a year. I want to make the most of every start that I can.”

Consider the wide-ranging possibilities in this rotation. Spencer Strider could continue dazzling. He could rack up 250 strikeouts and win awards. He also could struggle a little more than he did in his debut season. Or at least see his workload limited (he threw 131 ⅔ innings last season after throwing only 94 in his brief minor-league career).

Kyle Wright has been stalled with an injury recuperation this spring, and while he was superb a year ago, there’s no guarantee he’ll do it again. Charlie Morton is trying to rebound from an underwhelming season by his standards, but at 39 years old. Naturally there are concerns.

The back of the rotation has several wild cards. Ian Anderson, who lived for the big stage during his first two seasons, came unraveled a year ago. He’s trying to find himself again. Bryce Elder had some nice moments in his rookie season, but he can’t be counted on yet. Michael Soroka remains a great “What If?” as injuries derail him.

It’s possible Strider, Wright and Morton are all at least above average (perhaps even excellent, especially in Strider’s case). It’s possible Anderson is “back,” Elder is a steady option and even Soroka makes some appearances. But all the concerns are valid. And not everything will go the Braves’ way.

But they know what they’ll get from their No. 1 starter, assuming good health. They know Fried will pitch deep into games. They know he’ll gut through innings even when he isn’t feeling his best. They know he can completely overwhelm lineups. They know by year’s end, Fried will have a strong presence on the statistical leaderboards.

“It’s really nice (to have Fried’s stability),” Snitker said. “He’s really grown (mentally since he’s been in the majors), too. Going out and trying to win the inning, that kind of mentality. He’s such a mature kid now. He’s been through a lot, pitched in all the big games. He’s just going to continue to get better.”

Fried made his third spring start Thursday against the World Baseball Classic’s Puerto Rico team. He pitched four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out five.

“I’ve just been trying to crisp up my pitches,” Fried said. “Just making sure I can throw anything in any count, just getting my game ready for the regular season. Today (Thursday) I felt like I was working really well with (catcher) Sean (Murphy). We’re having really good conversations. Adding that relationship has been a very big emphasis so far in camp.

“Right now I’m feeling really good. We’re not feeling rushed at all. I feel like I have plenty of starts to get ready for the regular season. When you put the emphasis on being ready for the opening series, you are able to tackle different objectives and goals along the way and not really worry about results.”

Still, the results have been pretty good. Fried hasn’t allowed a run in nine innings thus far. Opening day is three weeks away.

Snitker thinks Strider, Wright will follow Fried’s lead

While discussing Fried’s reliability, Snitker said he believes Strider and Wright can be similar innings eaters. Wright pitched 180 ⅓ innings during his breakout 2022 season – only five fewer than Fried – and he will try to do something similar this year. Strider has the makings of becoming a high-end No. 1 starter, but he’s only 24 and has only 134 major-league innings under his belt, so he might not necessarily take on a huge workload this season (though he very well could).

“It’s awesome to have guys like that,” Snitker said. “And I think we’re developing another one right behind Max (in Strider). He’s going to be a guy, too – he’s efficient with his pitches. He’s going to be able to do that, too. And Kyle Wright has shown he can be that guy also.”

Albies continues working

Second baseman Ozzie Albies, who underwent a right-shoulder cleanup procedure over the winter, is still building up arm strength, Snitker said, but is doing fine overall. Albies played his third game at second base this spring Thursday.

Split-squad day

While many of the Braves regulars faced the World Baseball Classic’s Puerto Rico Team in North Port, others went to Dunedin to face the Blue Jays. Strider was among the travelers, starting against Toronto in his third spring appearance. He allowed one run on three hits over 3 ⅓ innings, striking out five. The one run came via Cavan Biggio’s homer.