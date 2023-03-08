X
Dark Mode Toggle

Braves’ A.J. Minter entering 2023 season with goal in mind

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. — If A.J. Minter has a successful 2023 season, he already knows why: He kept the walks to a minimum. Minter said his goal is to issue the fewest walks among major-league relievers this season. He finished 18th in walks per nine innings among qualified relievers a season ago.

“If I keep the walks down, everything else will fall into place,” Minter told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

This will be Minter’s seventh season. He had his ups and downs before establishing himself as one of the game’s better high-leverage southpaws.

Since 2020, Minter has a 2.50 ERA with a 175:44 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 144 innings (158 games). He’s allowed only eight home runs in that span (0.5 per nine innings). He’s been an integral part of three decorated bullpens and an asset during four of the team’s five consecutive division titles (a troublesome 2019 being the exception).

But last season was Minter’s finest. He produced a 2.1 fWAR, which ranked best on the Braves and fifth in the majors. The only relievers who fared better: Edwin Diaz of the Mets (3.0), Emmanuel Clase of the Guardians (2.4), Devin Williams of the Brewers (2.2) and Evan Phillips of the Dodgers (2.2). Minter’s 1.93 walks per nine innings ranked better than each of those players besides Clase (1.24).

Even Minter thinks it’s odd that he’s the bullpen’s elder statesman. “I feel like it’s my second year,” he said. In fact, only two current Braves debuted for the team before Minter in August 2017: second baseman Ozzie Albies and starter Max Fried, who both arrived earlier that month.

ExploreSean Murphy and Eli White, friends since minor-league days, reunite in Braves camp

Roster turnover is inevitable, but the Braves have only four relievers remaining from their beloved 2021 championship bullpen: Dylan Lee, Jesse Chavez (who’s on a minor-league deal), Tyler Matzek (who’s out for the season following Tommy John surgery) and Minter.

Minter stays in touch with his former bullpen mates, such as Luke Jackson, Will Smith and Darren O’Day. He said they helped him emerge into the pitcher he’s become. And while Minter acknowledges it can be challenging connecting to new teammates – he’s a shier person – that process is well underway. (On new reliever Nick Anderson, for instance, Minter said, “He’ll fit in perfectly.”)

Minter was scheduled to make his spring debut Wednesday against the World Baseball Classic’s Dominican Republic team. He allowed a pair of two-out singles against Ketel Marte and Jean Segura, but struck out three in a scoreless inning.

Dylan Dodd gets experience vs. All-Stars

Lefty Dylan Dodd has been a pleasant surprise in a short sample size. He started Wednesday against the WBC Dominican Republic team – no easy task considering the club’s loaded lineup. But Dodd fared well for two innings before coming unraveled in the third.

In the first inning, Dodd surrendered a leadoff single to Julio Rodriguez. He responded by striking out Rafael Devers, getting Manny Machado to fly out to center and coaxed Teoscar Hernandez into a groundout.

After a clean second frame, the Dominican Republic team tagged Dodd for five earned runs, four of which scored with two outs. The big blow came from former Brave Robinson Cano, who smashed a three-run blast.

Before that inning, Dodd had pitched 6 ⅓ scoreless with nine strikeouts and no walks this spring. The explosive third inning, of course, began with Dodd issuing a leadoff walk to Willy Adames. He walked three in the frame (Adames, Machado and Gary Sanchez).

“After the second inning, I was feeling pretty good,” Dodd said. “Then I got humbled quick.”

It was valuable experience for the 24-year-old, a non-roster invitee who could make his major-league debut sometime this season after jumping three levels in 2022 and finishing the season in Triple-A.

“They have some of the best talent in the world, and getting this opportunity to face them was pretty cool for me,” Dodd said. “I fell behind hitters there in that third inning. They’re really good, and they made me pay.”

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Cover 9@9: After pursuing Watson, Falcons taking hits after passing on Jackson2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Spring football: Georgia’s O-line once again reason for optimism
6h ago

Ex-Falcons star Chuck Smith set to join Ravens coaching staff
2h ago

Credit: AP

Falcons should go all-in for Lamar Jackson
23h ago

Credit: AP

Falcons should go all-in for Lamar Jackson
23h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Spring football: Georgia’s proud place-kicking legacy up for grabs
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Sean Murphy and Eli White, friends since minor-league days, reunite in Braves camp
22h ago
Twenty-two gems for Michael Harris’ 22nd birthday
Bally Sports South/Southeast will broadcast 149 Braves games in 2023
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado/Special to the AJC

Georgia high school basketball: State championship scores, schedule
1h ago
Factory shutdown raises concern over finding asthma medication
6h ago
5 bills to watch in the final days of the Georgia legislative session
7h ago
countdown background
29
D
2
H
42
M
50
S
Home Opener
closing-icon
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top