Braves’ A.J. Minter entering 2023 season with goal in mind

Even Minter thinks it’s odd that he’s the bullpen’s elder statesman. “I feel like it’s my second year,” he said. In fact, only two current Braves debuted for the team before Minter in August 2017: second baseman Ozzie Albies and starter Max Fried, who both arrived earlier that month.

Roster turnover is inevitable, but the Braves have only four relievers remaining from their beloved 2021 championship bullpen: Dylan Lee, Jesse Chavez (who’s on a minor-league deal), Tyler Matzek (who’s out for the season following Tommy John surgery) and Minter.

Minter stays in touch with his former bullpen mates, such as Luke Jackson, Will Smith and Darren O’Day. He said they helped him emerge into the pitcher he’s become. And while Minter acknowledges it can be challenging connecting to new teammates – he’s a shier person – that process is well underway. (On new reliever Nick Anderson, for instance, Minter said, “He’ll fit in perfectly.”)

Minter was scheduled to make his spring debut Wednesday against the World Baseball Classic’s Dominican Republic team. He allowed a pair of two-out singles against Ketel Marte and Jean Segura, but struck out three in a scoreless inning.

Dylan Dodd gets experience vs. All-Stars

Lefty Dylan Dodd has been a pleasant surprise in a short sample size. He started Wednesday against the WBC Dominican Republic team – no easy task considering the club’s loaded lineup. But Dodd fared well for two innings before coming unraveled in the third.

In the first inning, Dodd surrendered a leadoff single to Julio Rodriguez. He responded by striking out Rafael Devers, getting Manny Machado to fly out to center and coaxed Teoscar Hernandez into a groundout.

After a clean second frame, the Dominican Republic team tagged Dodd for five earned runs, four of which scored with two outs. The big blow came from former Brave Robinson Cano, who smashed a three-run blast.

Before that inning, Dodd had pitched 6 ⅓ scoreless with nine strikeouts and no walks this spring. The explosive third inning, of course, began with Dodd issuing a leadoff walk to Willy Adames. He walked three in the frame (Adames, Machado and Gary Sanchez).

“After the second inning, I was feeling pretty good,” Dodd said. “Then I got humbled quick.”

It was valuable experience for the 24-year-old, a non-roster invitee who could make his major-league debut sometime this season after jumping three levels in 2022 and finishing the season in Triple-A.

“They have some of the best talent in the world, and getting this opportunity to face them was pretty cool for me,” Dodd said. “I fell behind hitters there in that third inning. They’re really good, and they made me pay.”