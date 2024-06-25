Tests on Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia come back clean

After Monday’s game, Arcia politely declined comment through a team spokesman – which was understandable because he didn’t seem to be feeling great.

Snitker said it sounded like Arcia might’ve been dehydrated, but he later added that this wasn’t the official diagnosis. He just said that the testing returned clean and that Arcia felt dizziness.

Still, this was a concerning situation for Arcia.

“No, it is scary because you just don’t know what’s going on,” Snitker said. “You hope it isn’t anything. He’s a young man with children, and you just hope that it’s nothing bad. There might’ve been something going on anyway. We all get viruses and stuff like that. These guys, they’ll grind through and play through not feeling great. Hopefully we can rest him a little bit and get him hydrated and all that, and he can bounce back pretty good.”

Past his acknowledgement of how scary a situation like this can be, Snitker didn’t seem too concerned about Arcia. The Braves take a daily approach with injured or ill players, but Snitker appeared fairly confident that Arcia would be fine if the Braves let him rest for a couple days.

For the time being, the Braves added infield coverage by bringing up Luke Williams as the corresponding move for placing Brian Anderson (lower-body bacterial infection) on the 10-day injured list, backdated to June 22.

Williams is joining the big club, but Zack Short was in the lineup playing shortstop and batting ninth for the Braves on Tuesday. Short replaced Arcia for the bottom of the sixth inning Monday and likely will start at shortstop until Arcia returns.

The Braves received nice contributions from Short in May when Austin Riley was injured. Ramón Laureano has played well. Forrest Wall has held his own.

The Braves added Williams to their bench. Perhaps he’ll get an opportunity to contribute at some point.

“You’re fortunate when you have a lot of guys that are versatile and can play around (the diamond),” Snitker said. “Luke’s one of those guys: You can put him in the outfield, anywhere in the infield, he can pitch – and probably catch if you came right down to it and needed him. And Zack’s the same way.

“These guys are versatile, they know their roles, they prepare well. So it’s good to have guys like that, that are professional, they know how to take care of themselves, they understand. It’s big.”