Spencer Strider added to Braves’ NLDS roster

The Braves have exercised extreme caution with Strider, who is in the mix to win National League Rookie of the Year. They haven’t pushed the flamethrower, who posted a 2.67 ERA over 31 games – 20 of them starts – this season. Strider struck out 202 batters over 131-2/3 innings. He reached 200 strikeouts in a season in the fewest innings in MLB history.

Reliever Tyler Matzek was left off the roster. He felt some elbow discomfort and is currently in Texas being evaluated.