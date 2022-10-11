Spencer Strider added to Braves’ NLDS roster

Spencer Strider will be part of the Braves’ National League Division Series 26-player roster after he missed the end of the regular season with a left oblique strain. The Braves announced their roster for the NLDS before Game 1 of the playoff series against the Phillies on Tuesday.
Strider has been on the injured list since Sept. 24.
Strider threw Sunday and was scheduled to throw Monday, according to Braves manager Brian Snitker.
The Braves have exercised extreme caution with Strider, who is in the mix to win National League Rookie of the Year. They haven’t pushed the flamethrower, who posted a 2.67 ERA over 31 games – 20 of them starts – this season. Strider struck out 202 batters over 131-2/3 innings. He reached 200 strikeouts in a season in the fewest innings in MLB history.
Reliever Tyler Matzek was left off the roster. He felt some elbow discomfort and is currently in Texas being evaluated.
Here is the roster set by the team:
PITCHERS (12): RH Jesse Chavez, LH Max Fried, RH Raisel Iglesias, RH Kenley Jansen, LH Dylan Lee, RH Collin McHugh, LH A.J. Minter, RH Charlie Morton, RH Jake Odorizzi, RH Jackson Stephens, RH Spencer Strider, RH Kyle Wright
CATCHERS (2): William Contreras, Travis d’Arnaud
INFIELDERS (6): Ehire Adrianza, Orlando Arcia, Vaughn Grissom, Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson
OUTFIELDERS (6): Ronald Acuña, Robbie Grossman, Michael Harris, Guillermo Heredia, Marcell Ozuna, Eddie Rosario
About the Author