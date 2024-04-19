Spencer Strider on Braves: ‘They can win a World Series without me’

Spencer Strider addressed the media Friday, the first time the Braves right-hander has spoken since his season-ending elbow surgery this month.

He said he had been feeling discomfort in his elbow in spring training.

“To be fully honest, I’ve kind of been feeling some discomfort back in the spring,” Strider said. “Every spring your are building throwing capacity and you are going to deal with some discomfort and soreness. It’s part of why we have spring training, why it’s so long. My results and velocity was good enough that I pushed aside those apocalyptic thoughts in my mind that something was really wrong. My plan was to pitch until I was effective and I ultimately couldn’t.”