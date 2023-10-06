Spencer Strider, Max Fried to start Games 1 and 2 for Braves

It is official.

Spencer Strider will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Phillies on Saturday. The announcement came Friday as the Braves held a workout in advance of their postseason opener.

Ranger Suárez will start for the Phillies. Game 1 is scheduled for 6:07 p.m.

Max Fried will start Game 2 for the Braves. Fried threw nearly 70 pitches in a simulated game on Tuesday. He has been on the injured list with a blister on the finger of his left hand.

