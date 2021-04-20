Snitker: Braves ‘dodged a bullet’ with Ronald Acuna’s injury

The Braves have another off-day Thursday after concluding a two-game series against the Yankees. It would make sense to rest Acuna during Wednesday’s contest, but Snitker didn’t rule him out yet. The Braves will see how he feels Wednesday. The team opens a seven-game homestand Friday against the Diamondbacks.

Whether he returns Wednesday or during the weekend, Acuna avoiding an IL stint was a huge relief for the Braves, who are dealing with numerous injuries that have helped account for their 7-9 start.

“It’s always a concern when someone leaves the game, but hearing it’s a mild strain – I mean, we’ve been hit with the injury bug more than I think probably anybody in the game so far,” first baseman Freddie Freeman said.

“We’re handling it OK. We’re testing our depth. (Ehire) Adrianza has been huge. (Guillermo) Heredia had a huge game for us (Sunday). We got Ozzie back today, so that helps. Hearing that Acuna wasn’t going on the IL, that was big for us. So hopefully a couple days of treatment, and we’ll see where we’re at.”