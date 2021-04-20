Ozzie Albies returns to Braves’ lineup vs. Yankees

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies rejoined the lineup Tuesday for the team’s series opener against the Yankees in New York.
Albies last played April 16, when he was hit in the calf by a pitch and exited during the ninth inning. While he didn’t require time on the injured list, he missed the next two games before Monday’s off day. Albies was back in the lineup Tuesday and hitting fifth, as expected.
“I’m sure he’s probably still a little sore, but he’s good to go,” manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s how we figured he would feel. I saw him yesterday in the lobby getting his breakfast, and he felt a lot better. They treated him, he did some exercises at the hotel yesterday, and he’s ready to go.”
Ehire Adrianza, who manned second base in Albies’ absence, started in right field Tuesday for the injured Ronald Acuna, who’s briefly sidelined by a mild abdominal strain.
Now that he’s returned, Albies can focus on finding his groove. He’s hit .157/.262/.353 with two homers and eight RBIs in his first 14 games.