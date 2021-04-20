Ozzie Albies returns to Braves’ lineup vs. Yankees

Albies last played April 16, when he was hit in the calf by a pitch and exited during the ninth inning. While he didn’t require time on the injured list, he missed the next two games before Monday’s off day. Albies was back in the lineup Tuesday and hitting fifth, as expected.

“I’m sure he’s probably still a little sore, but he’s good to go,” manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s how we figured he would feel. I saw him yesterday in the lobby getting his breakfast, and he felt a lot better. They treated him, he did some exercises at the hotel yesterday, and he’s ready to go.”