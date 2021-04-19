Ronald Acuna named National League player of the week

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna had a ridiculously productive week, continuing his hot start to the season. He was recognized for it Monday by winning the National League player of the week award.
Acuna hit .385/.515/.846 with three homers, eight RBIs and 13 runs scored in seven games. He also drew seven walks and stole a base en route to winning NL player of the week for the third time in his career.
Acuna’s start put him in elite company: He accrued 14 extra-base hits through the Braves’ first 13 games, which tied Hank Aaron (1959) for the most through the first 13 games in team history.
Overall, Acuna ranks first in the majors in OPS (1.373), homers (seven), hits (26), slugging percentage (.887) and runs scored (21). He’s second in average (.419) and RBIs (16). He’s scored a run in each of the Braves’ last 10 games. He scored at least twice in five consecutive games from April 11-15.
The Braves had a scare Sunday night when Acuna suffered an abdominal strain while on the bases. He underwent an MRI Monday that revealed it was a mild strain and he’s considered day to day. It’s a huge relief for the player and team that Acuna will avoid a stint on the injured list.
The Braves (7-9) were off Monday and begin a two-game series Tuesday in New York against the Yankees (5-10).