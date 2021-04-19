Ronald Acuna named National League player of the week

Acuna hit .385/.515/.846 with three homers, eight RBIs and 13 runs scored in seven games. He also drew seven walks and stole a base en route to winning NL player of the week for the third time in his career.

Acuna’s start put him in elite company: He accrued 14 extra-base hits through the Braves’ first 13 games, which tied Hank Aaron (1959) for the most through the first 13 games in team history.