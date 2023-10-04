Sign up for a live recording of Braves Report podcast

The best way to get ready for the Braves’ postseason is to listen to our expert.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is doing another live taping of the Braves Report podcast with our beat reporter Justin Toscano on the eve of the National League Division Series. Co-host Jay Black and Toscano will bring you all you need to know before the Braves open another postseason.

The virtual recording will be Friday from 12-12:45 p.m. To register, click here.

Subscribers are invited to be in the virtual audience to see how we record our podcast and have a chance to ask Justin and Jay questions live during the show. The general public won’t hear the podcast until the following day.

The Braves will host Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday.