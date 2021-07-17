Sean Newcomb sharp in Gwinnett Stripers’ fourth win in a row

Sean Newcomb struck out the side in the ninth for his first Triple-A save this season as the Gwinnett Stripers (30-34) defeated the Charlotte Knights (25-37) 5-3 on Friday night at Truist Field in Charlotte
Jason Kipnis drove in three runs and Sean Kazmar Jr. and William Contreras each hit solo home runs for the Stripers.
Kazmar Jr. broke a 1-1 tie with his solo homer to left-center in the fifth inning, and Kipnis ha a two-run double later in the inning.
Kipnis went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Contreras went 2-for-4 with his second homer of the series and an RBI.
The Stripers, 9-1 against Charlotte this year, have a four-game winning streak for the third time this season.
Kipnis has five multi-hit efforts in his last nine games, batting .350 (14-for-40) with six extra-base hits and 10 RBIs in that span.