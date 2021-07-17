ajc logo
X

Sean Newcomb sharp in Gwinnett Stripers’ fourth win in a row

Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb delivers against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Fla. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Caption
Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb delivers against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Fla. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

Sean Newcomb struck out the side in the ninth for his first Triple-A save this season as the Gwinnett Stripers (30-34) defeated the Charlotte Knights (25-37) 5-3 on Friday night at Truist Field in Charlotte

Jason Kipnis drove in three runs and Sean Kazmar Jr. and William Contreras each hit solo home runs for the Stripers.

Kazmar Jr. broke a 1-1 tie with his solo homer to left-center in the fifth inning, and Kipnis ha a two-run double later in the inning.

Kipnis went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Contreras went 2-for-4 with his second homer of the series and an RBI.

The Stripers, 9-1 against Charlotte this year, have a four-game winning streak for the third time this season.

Kipnis has five multi-hit efforts in his last nine games, batting .350 (14-for-40) with six extra-base hits and 10 RBIs in that span.

In Other News
1
Brian Snitker ‘excited’ about Joc Pederson acquisition
2
Braves’ top draft pick Cusick brings confidence, 101-mph fastball
3
Braves place Ian Anderson on IL, reinstate Touki Toussaint
4
Braves trade for outfielder Joc Pederson
5
July could make or break Braves’ season
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top