Sean Murphy rejoins Braves as part of several roster moves

The Braves made multiple roster moves before opening a seven-game homestand Monday, including returning catcher Sean Murphy (oblique) from the injured list. The team also placed outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. on the injured list after announcing Sunday he tore his left ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. The Braves also recalled outfielder J.P. Martinez and designated infielder Joey Wendle for assignment.

Murphy, who’s played just one major-league game this season, went 5-for-18 with two homers during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett. It’ll be a needed boost having Murphy back in the lineup and behind the plate. Travis d’Arnaud and Chadwick Tromp have handled catching duties in his absence. The latter has done a nice job as a reserve, earning praise from coaches and teammates.

Martinez played 17 games for the eventual champion Rangers last season, going 9-for-40 with a home run. He provides additional depth with Acuña now out. The Braves signed Wendle two days ago.