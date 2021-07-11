Sean Kazmar moves up all-time hit list of Triple-A Braves players

With his 643rd hit, Kazmar passed infielder Paul Runge, who had 642 hits with the Richmond Braves from 1981-88.

Kazmar, 36, has been with the Stripers since 2013. He was the story of baseball earlier this season. After spending over 12 years in the minor leagues since his last MLB appearance, the Braves promoted Kazmar to the majors in April.