Sean Kazmar moves up all-time hit list of Triple-A Braves players

Gwinnett Stripers third baseman Sean Kazmar runs to first base on a hit Sunday, July 11, 2021, against the Nashville Sounds in Lawrenceville. (Patricia Ortiz/Gwinnett Stripers)
Atlanta Braves
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Sean Kazmar had two singles in Gwinnett’s loss Sunday to Nashville to move up to third on the all-time hits list for Atlanta Braves Triple-A players.

With his 643rd hit, Kazmar passed infielder Paul Runge, who had 642 hits with the Richmond Braves from 1981-88.

Kazmar, 36, has been with the Stripers since 2013. He was the story of baseball earlier this season. After spending over 12 years in the minor leagues since his last MLB appearance, the Braves promoted Kazmar to the majors in April.

