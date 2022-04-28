Ronald Acuña Jr. is back, Braves return him from rehab assignment

The Braves returned outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list.
To make room on the active roster, outfielder Alex Dickerson was designated for assignment.
Acuña has been a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett from a torn ACL. He played nine innings with the Stripers Wednesday night. He went 2-for-5 and is hitting .368 for the Stripers. After being scheduled to play seven innings, he instead went the entire nine. He was to do the same Thursday before the Braves made the move.
“I feel great and healthy,” Acuña said through an interpreter after Wednesday’s game. “I’ve been feeling ready since two weeks ago. There are things I can’t control. Whenever the medical staff and (the team) decide, I’ll be ready to go.”
The Braves host the Cubs tonight in the final game of a homestand. The start a six-game road trip at the Rangers and Mets on Friday.
Acuña appeared in six games for the Stripers and had 19 at-bats. He had seven hits, four runs, one double, one RBI, six walks, six strikeouts and three stolen bases.
