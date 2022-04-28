BreakingNews
Ronald Acuña Jr. is back, Braves return him from rehab assignment
ajc logo
X

Ronald Acuña Jr. is back, Braves return him from rehab assignment

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna, who’s rehabbing with Triple-A Gwinnett, hits a single during the fifth inning against the Norfolk Tides at Coolray Field Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Lawrenceville, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

caption arrowCaption
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna, who’s rehabbing with Triple-A Gwinnett, hits a single during the fifth inning against the Norfolk Tides at Coolray Field Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Lawrenceville, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

The Braves returned outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list.

To make room on the active roster, outfielder Alex Dickerson was designated for assignment.

Acuña has been a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett from a torn ACL. He played nine innings with the Stripers Wednesday night. He went 2-for-5 and is hitting .368 for the Stripers. After being scheduled to play seven innings, he instead went the entire nine. He was to do the same Thursday before the Braves made the move.

“I feel great and healthy,” Acuña said through an interpreter after Wednesday’s game. “I’ve been feeling ready since two weeks ago. There are things I can’t control. Whenever the medical staff and (the team) decide, I’ll be ready to go.”

The Braves host the Cubs tonight in the final game of a homestand. The start a six-game road trip at the Rangers and Mets on Friday.

Acuña appeared in six games for the Stripers and had 19 at-bats. He had seven hits, four runs, one double, one RBI, six walks, six strikeouts and three stolen bases.

MORE TO COME

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Cubs down Braves in extra innings; Charlie Morton struggles again
8h ago
Braves’ Ronald Acuna plays full nine innings for Gwinnett
10h ago
How will Ronald Acuña’s return impact the Braves? Here are ways he could help
15h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top