Ronald Acuña Jr. bobblehead part of Braves series with Marlins

What you need to know about the upcoming three-game series between the Marlins and the Braves at Truist Park on Monday-Wednesday.
MONDAY, 7:20 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH
Gates open: 5:30 p.m.
Pregame: Volunteers from Keep Cobb Beautiful will be collecting recyclables from fans between innings as part of the Earth Day Green Team. All volunteers will be in Green Team T-shirts and will collect through the seventh inning.
National anthem: North Gwinnett Middle School
Pitching matchup: TBA vs. TBA
TUESDAY, 7:20 p.m., TBS
Gates open: 5:30 p.m.
National anthem: Bay Springs Middle School
Pitching matchup: TBA vs. TBA
WEDNESDAY, 7:10 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH
Gates open: 5:30 p.m.
Giveaway: Ronald Acuña Jr. 73 Stolen Bases Record Bobblehead to the first 15,000 fans.
National anthem: Findley Oaks Elementary Chorus
Pitching matchup: TBA vs. TBA
