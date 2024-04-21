Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. bobblehead part of Braves series with Marlins

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) beats the throw as he steals second base in the foirst inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) beats the throw as he steals second base in the foirst inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By AJC Sports
31 minutes ago

What you need to know about the upcoming three-game series between the Marlins and the Braves at Truist Park on Monday-Wednesday.

MONDAY, 7:20 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

Pregame: Volunteers from Keep Cobb Beautiful will be collecting recyclables from fans between innings as part of the Earth Day Green Team. All volunteers will be in Green Team T-shirts and will collect through the seventh inning.

National anthem: North Gwinnett Middle School

Pitching matchup: TBA vs. TBA

TUESDAY, 7:20 p.m., TBS

Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

National anthem: Bay Springs Middle School

Pitching matchup: TBA vs. TBA

WEDNESDAY, 7:10 p.m., BALLY SPORTS SOUTH

Gates open: 5:30 p.m.

Giveaway: Ronald Acuña Jr. 73 Stolen Bases Record Bobblehead to the first 15,000 fans.

National anthem: Findley Oaks Elementary Chorus

Pitching matchup: TBA vs. TBA

