Ronald Acuna, four other Braves homer against Rays

- Outfielder Ender Inciarte played for the first time in 10 days after he’d been stalled by a thumb injury. He went 1-for-2 and scored a run. It’s likely Inciarte begins the season as the Braves’ fourth outfielder, with rookie Cristian Pache starting in center.

“Ender still has the skills and the talent to be a very valuable piece on this team,” Snitker said. “We’ll still see how this thing plays out. We have a few games to go. Nothing is set right now. I’m just glad to get him back out there and I’m sure he is too. That was a nagging injury he had. Looked like he felt good today, so that’s good.”