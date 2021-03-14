Ronald Acuna, four other Braves homer against Rays

The Braves hit five homers in their 8-7 win over the Rays. Ronald Acuna went deep for the second time, while Jason Kipnis, Shea Langeliers and Sean Kazmar also contributed long balls. Ehire Adrianza won it with a three-run blast in the ninth.
Other notes from game:
- Eight Braves pitchers appeared in Sunday’s contest, beginning with Grant Dayton, who allowed two runs on three hits in 1-2/3 innings. The most notable showing was Will Smith, who struck out the side in his only inning. Smith, who’s expected to get the bulk of closer work, has looked exceptional this spring. The same can be said of fellow southpaw A.J. Minter, who allowed one hit but nothing further in his inning.
- Outfielder Ender Inciarte played for the first time in 10 days after he’d been stalled by a thumb injury. He went 1-for-2 and scored a run. It’s likely Inciarte begins the season as the Braves’ fourth outfielder, with rookie Cristian Pache starting in center.
“Ender still has the skills and the talent to be a very valuable piece on this team,” Snitker said. “We’ll still see how this thing plays out. We have a few games to go. Nothing is set right now. I’m just glad to get him back out there and I’m sure he is too. That was a nagging injury he had. Looked like he felt good today, so that’s good.”
- Bryse Wilson will make his third appearance (second start) Monday against Minnesota. It will be his first outing against a team other than the Pirates. Wilson has surrendered two runs and struck out six in five innings. Wilson needs a stand-out spring to potentially earn a rotation spot. He’s competing with Kyle Wright and Huascar Ynoa for the possible opening, which depends on Mike Soroka’s status (returning from a torn Achilles).