Braves OF Ender Inciarte out with thumb injury

Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte is out indefinitely with a thumb injury, manager Brian Snitker said Thursday. Inciarte last played March 4 and has logged only seven at-bats this spring.
“It’s been a slow process to get him treated up and get the bat in his hand again,” Snitker said. “He’s progressing, but he’s not to the point he can go out and get a game at-bat right now, so we’ll have to see.”
Inciarte enters the season hoping to rebound from a pair of lackluster campaigns, though this is a setback. The former All-Star had the worst season of his career in 2020, hitting .190/.262/.250 across 46 games. He was coming off an injury-ridden 2019 in which he hit .246/.343/.397 over 65 games.
With Inciarte sidelined, the already high odds of Cristian Pache starting the season as the team’s center fielder increased. Pache, 22, entered camp the heavy favorite to start in center April 1 in Philadelphia.
Inciarte, 30, said he would accept a fourth-outfielder role if that’s what the Braves decided. At this point, that’s a near guarantee.
“I try to take everything as positive and keep working,” Inciarte said last week. “I felt like I worked on a lot of things trying to prove I can still be myself and just have fun. You never know. I don’t know if I’m going to be able to play 10 more years or one more year. So I’m trying to enjoy my time, be the best I can and just let God do his thing. I know everybody here is pulling for me.”