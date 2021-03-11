Braves OF Ender Inciarte out with thumb injury

“It’s been a slow process to get him treated up and get the bat in his hand again,” Snitker said. “He’s progressing, but he’s not to the point he can go out and get a game at-bat right now, so we’ll have to see.”

Inciarte enters the season hoping to rebound from a pair of lackluster campaigns, though this is a setback. The former All-Star had the worst season of his career in 2020, hitting .190/.262/.250 across 46 games. He was coming off an injury-ridden 2019 in which he hit .246/.343/.397 over 65 games.