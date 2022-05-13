Ronald Acuna expects to return to Braves lineup Saturday

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

Acuna missed Wednesday’s victory over the Red Sox with groin soreness, an issue the Braves hoped wouldn’t require an injured-list stint. The team was off Thursday, giving Acuna another day of rest before the team began a three-game series against the Padres on Friday to conclude its homestand.

Manager Brian Snitker described Acuna’s soreness as a “day-to-day thing.” Acuna told reporters he feels “good” and intends to play Saturday. He wasn’t available to pinch hit Friday.