Ronald Acuna expects to return to Braves lineup Saturday

Ronald Acuna was out of the Braves’ lineup again Friday for the series opener against San Diego, but the All-Star outfielder said he expects to return Saturday.
Acuna missed Wednesday’s victory over the Red Sox with groin soreness, an issue the Braves hoped wouldn’t require an injured-list stint. The team was off Thursday, giving Acuna another day of rest before the team began a three-game series against the Padres on Friday to conclude its homestand.
Manager Brian Snitker described Acuna’s soreness as a “day-to-day thing.” Acuna told reporters he feels “good” and intends to play Saturday. He wasn’t available to pinch hit Friday.
“They treated him up all day yesterday, and it still felt a little (sore) today, so hopefully one more day will knock it out,” Snitker said.
Acuna missed the beginning of the season as he was working his way back from an ACL tear suffered in July. He’s played in 10 games, hitting .282/.391/.487 with two homers and five RBIs. He’s also stolen five bases.
About the Author