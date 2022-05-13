ajc logo
Ronald Acuna expects to return to Braves lineup Saturday

051122 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna watches the game from the dugout as he sat out of the lineup against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Ronald Acuna was out of the Braves’ lineup again Friday for the series opener against San Diego, but the All-Star outfielder said he expects to return Saturday.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

Acuna missed Wednesday’s victory over the Red Sox with groin soreness, an issue the Braves hoped wouldn’t require an injured-list stint. The team was off Thursday, giving Acuna another day of rest before the team began a three-game series against the Padres on Friday to conclude its homestand.

Manager Brian Snitker described Acuna’s soreness as a “day-to-day thing.” Acuna told reporters he feels “good” and intends to play Saturday. He wasn’t available to pinch hit Friday.

“They treated him up all day yesterday, and it still felt a little (sore) today, so hopefully one more day will knock it out,” Snitker said.

Acuna missed the beginning of the season as he was working his way back from an ACL tear suffered in July. He’s played in 10 games, hitting .282/.391/.487 with two homers and five RBIs. He’s also stolen five bases.

Featured
