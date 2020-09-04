Ronald Acuna back in Braves lineup as expected

The 22-year-old has hit .266 with a .921 OPS in 23 games this season. The Braves have 24 games remaining, including the two Friday.

Notes from Friday:

- The Braves made a rotation tweak before Friday’s games. Huascar Ynoa replaced Josh Tomlin as the starter for Game 2. Tomlin was pushed to Sunday, which gives rookie Ian Anderson an extra day’s rest for his Monday start against the Marlins.

- Big righty Patrick Weigel was promoted as the 29th man for Friday’s doubleheader. Weigel, 26, was brought up several times last season, but has never appeared in a major-league game. He impressed across Double-A and Triple-A last season, when he returned from Tommy John surgery. Weigel posted a 2.73 ERA with 71 strikeouts against 41 walks over 28 games (18 starts). He held opponents to a .184 average.

“He’s an added arm in the bullpen,” manager Brian Snitker said. “We had him with us on the road as a taxi-squad guy last week. He’s another guy that it’s a shame we didn’t play a minor-league season because he really needed it. Coming off the Tommy John two years ago and getting back last year, this could’ve been - this is a really big year for him. He’s not getting (the playing time he needs), and that’s a shame because we really like the kid.”

If Weigel does pitch this season, he’ll be the third Braves pitcher to debut in 2020, joining Ynoa and Anderson. Left-hander Tucker Davidson also could earn his first look sometime in the next few weeks.